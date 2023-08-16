Ireland face tough World Cup path while struggling Wales and England are on the easy side of the draw

THE Rugby World Cup in France is fast looming up on the horizon, and as the tournament gets closer and closer the ‘other side of the draw’ is looking weaker and weaker.

Ireland are in the ‘good side of the draw’ with South Africa, Scotland, France and New Zealand, knowing that only two of those five will still be alive by the semi-final stage, in what looks to be the mother of all dogfights. Probably the best chance that all the teams on the weaker side of the draw have is that the above nations kick lumps out of each other, and the last two standing are therefore reduced and vulnerable come the semi-final and final stages.

England and Wales appear to be currently in a race to the bottom looking at their results and issues in the past year, as well as the two uninspiring games they have ‘fought out’ against each other in recent weeks as part of their World Cup preps.

England’s stuttering build-up has not been helped by the red card picked up by captain Owen Farrell in the warm-up clash against Wales at Twickenham. The son of the Irish head coach is key to England, yet is likely to be banned for a considerable portion of the tournament now. Currently, it is difficult to make any case for a successful English World Cup.

ALARMING

Their drop-off since reaching the final four years ago in Japan has been alarming.

Wales are little better. Warren Gatland has come back in, after the slow car crash that was the Wayne Pivac reign, but has found that he even he can’t conjure up magic out of thin air like he used to. He has discarded legends that won him numerous Grand Slams, such as Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, as he made the call that they had long since passed their best-before date, but the players coming in to replace them are simply not of the same quality and standard. It looks like a tough few years ahead for the Principality.

The only positive that these countries can take is that they are on the ‘easy’ side of the draw, but given their current state of health it would almost be a surprise if they all safely made the quarter-final stage.

The new rules that allow players who have not played international rugby for three years to re-declare for another nation has certainly helped bolster the squads of the Pacific Island nations, and as a consequence we can expect them to be more competitive in France, so shocks such as Fiji’s win over Wales in 2007 and Tonga’s win over France in 2011 can be expected.

Australia have been shipping regular defeats to the likes of New Zealand and South Africa in the Rugby Championship, but they had been showing signs of progress nonetheless.

Israel Folau, Australia, with support from Tevita Kuridrani and Quade Cooper claims a high ball despite the efforts of Tommy Bowe, Ireland. Picture: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

However, their squad announcement raised plenty of eyebrows worldwide, with the likes of captain Michael Hooper and veteran out-half Quade Cooper being left at home. Going into the tournament with only one recognised out-half and picking an 18-year-old in Max Jorgensen reeks of panic on Eddie Jones' part. They will probably reach the last-four stage thanks to the draw, but any further than that would be another Eddie Jones World Cup miracle.

Argentina tend not to get much press time in this neck of the woods, but it would be no great surprise if they were to continue their impressive World Cup record by reaching at least the last four.

South Africa suddenly look vulnerable in the wake of their squad announcement. It is difficult to see them retaining the William Webb Ellis trophy without Handre Pollard and Lukhanyo Am. It must be noted, however, that these players have been included in the Springbok reserve list. One can’t help think that their absence is not part of some elaborate Rassie Erasmus plan and that they will suddenly appear in the squad by the time Ireland play them in their third game in Pool B.

POTENTIAL

Ireland’s other Pool B opponents Scotland are fast emerging as the potential elephant in the room. A win at Murrayfield over a second-string French side was followed by a three-point defeat to a stacked France team in Paris last Saturday night, in a 30-27 thriller that could easily have gone their way.

Any notions that Ireland have that it is a straight fight between themselves and the Springboks for top spot in their pool need to be dispelled.