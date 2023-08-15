Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 11:39

Na Piarsaigh offered a reminder of their potential in Senior A Hurling grade

After losing to Bride Rovers, Piarsaighs were far too strong for Inniscarra and now face a huge showdown with Killeagh
Inniscarra's Sean Sheehan keeps possession under pressure from Na Piarsaigh's Eoin Moynihan, during their Senior AHC clash at Ballincollig. Picture: David Keane.

John Coughlan

NA Piarsaigh's management team were relieved to see their side easily account for Inniscarra 1-25 to 2-11 in the Co-Op Superstores SAHC at Ballincollig.

After witnessing his side go down to Bride Rovers in their opening championship selector Christy Connery reflected on a much-improved display.

“For the past week the lads knew they had played well below the standard required at this level against Bride Rovers and they were determined to get it right in this game,” he said.

Connery believes the team responded in a manner that they will need reproduce on a consistent basis if they are to remain in this championship.

“There was a lot of hurt in our camp and we needed this win to keep our interest up to the last game against Killeagh,” added Connery.

There is a new management team at Na Piarsaigh and hopes are high they will find a solution that has seen the club lose their top tier status.

“It was disappointing to go down a grade but if we are honest with ourselves that’s where we are right now as our performances last season were not good enough.

The challenge right now is to get back up to the top tier and whether it’s this year or next season we will continue to work hard.” 

Connery believes winning games breeds confidence.

“Look the management teams that were there over the last few years worked hard just as we are doing but it’s hard to stop a rot when you are not winning and hopefully this result will give the lads a huge lift.” 

Looking at the championship Connery believes it is probably one of the toughest to win in Cork hurling.

“Every side wants to be playing against the elite sides so every game is tough and I think our lads now know they will need to be at it no matter who our opponents are going forward.” 

Former Cork and Na Piarsaigh stalwarts John Gardiner and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín are now part of the management team and Connery believes that while there's no magic wand they are working hard to revive the glory days at the club.

“All we have basically done was to put a programme in place for the lads and in fairness the response has been good since last January as they know they will only get out of the game what they put into it." 

BATTLE

The mood in the Inniscarra camp wasn’t a happy one as manager Ken St Leger reflected on his side's performance.

“First of all you cannot give away the number of frees that we conceded in the first half playing against the wind because we have been working on that part of our game all season,” he said.

After winning the Premier Intermediate Championship last season Inniscarra looked off the pace but their manager believes injuries haven’t helped their cause.

“Injuries and players retiring haven’t helped our cause and then we had a bunch of lads that went off to the States and although we had some back we haven’t enough work done and it showed in this game.

“We are now in a battle to stay in this grade and Bride Rovers will be a huge test for the lads but one they will have to get ready for.”

