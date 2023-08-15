Christy O'Connor: Goals on the rise again as art of raising green flags returns in hurling

WITH a quarter of an hour remaining in the Offaly-Tipperary preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final in Tullamore in June, the sky’s belly was rumbling with anger, belching out blasts of thunder, spewing streaks of fork lightning across the horizon.

By the time the heavens opened shortly afterwards and the rain began coming down in sheets, everyone had checked out and wanted to get home.

For Offaly, the storm never relented all afternoon. Once Tipp got the scoreboard firing early, they were threatening to break all kinds of scoring records, which they did, recording the highest score in championship hurling.

Their final tally of 59 points was the highest score tallied since Wexford blasted Antrim for 12-17 (53) in the 1954 All-Ireland semi-final. There was mention of Tipp also inching out Wexford’s total of 14-15 (57 points) versus Kildare in 1896, but that was a Croke Cup game played in January 1897, even though it was reported in some newspapers at the time as a championship match.

It’s a totally different game now but nobody wants to see the kind of hammering that Offaly suffered that evening in June. By the half-hour mark, Tipp had clocked 3-22, which would have been enough to win nine of the 11 games played in this year’s Munster championship.

With one-quarter of the match still to play, Tipp had already got off 50 shots. Tipp’s ruthlessness manifested itself most in their lust for goals. Seven green flags could have been at least 12, possibly even 13.

Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Ten green flags in that match (Offaly scored three goals) did spike the goalscoring numbers during the championship but one of the defining themes of the 2023 campaign was the huge volume of goals, and how those green flags sparked so many games into an inferno of excitement.

In total, there was 121 goals scored in 34 championship games; last year there was 100 green flags raised in the same number of games.

Tipperary and Clare set the tone on the opening day in Munster with eight goals. Tipp’s five-goal blitz that afternoon was the first time a team had scored more than three goals in a Munster championship match since Tipp hit Waterford for 5 in the 2016 Munster final.

Yet Cork, Clare and Limerick also hit three goals or more in a Munster championship match this season.

If Munster was an outlier this season though, Leinster was even more unique; there were eight occasions when a team hit four goals or more. More round-robin games now grants more licence for more goals, but in the previous seven Leinster championships combined (between 2016-27) there were only seven occasions when a team hit four goals or more.

When Wexford and Kilkenny hit nine goals in their epic final round-robin game, it was the first time there had been as many goals in a championship game between those counties since the 1972 drawn Leinster final.

And that was an 80-minute match.

When Kilkenny and Galway hit a combined six goals in the final in early June, it was the first time there had been six goals in a Leinster final since the 1999 decider. And that match was a rout when Kilkenny blitzed Offaly for five goals.

When hurling was an 80-minute game between 1970-’75 (for all senior inter-county finals and All-Ireland semi-finals), the Leinster finals in those six seasons were absolute goal-fests.

ASTONISHING

In the seven finals played (the 1972 decider went to a replay), there was an astonishing 51 goals scored. Fatigue may have been a factor in those goal-fests played out over 80 minutes.

But in the 49 Leinster finals played between 1976-2022 (including replays) there were only four games where there were six goals or more scored.

This year’s Leinster final was dramatic in how the winning goal from Cillian Buckley was scored with the last play. Yet it was almost fitting that the defining score would be a goal in the highest goalscoring Leinster championship in history.

There were 60 green flags raised in the 2023 Leinster campaign.

There are more games in the province now than ever before, especially with six teams in the round-robin compared to five in Munster, with Leinster also having five teams in the 2018 and 2019 round-robin championships. More games do grant that licence for more goals but there was still 16 more goals scored in the 2023 campaign than there was in the six-team 2022 Leinster championship.

The numbers show how this was the highest goalscoring season in decades.

In 1997, the ratio of goals per game was 3.4. That figure held steady for 10 years, then experienced a slight drop in 2007 to 3.3. By 2017, the number held at just above three.

In 2018 though, it dropped to 2.83, while it was down to 2.46 in the 2019 championship. In 2020, the average had fallen down to 2.41 goals per game.

The weather and the damp conditions were an obvious factor in that winter championship.

A summer championship was always going to change the dynamic, as it did in 2021, when the average was the highest in three decades, finishing up at 3.5 goals per game. That figure dipped to 2.9 last year.

But the goal ratio was at 3.6 this summer.

Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny scores his side's second goal against Limerick at Croke Park. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

In the 1993 hurling championship, there was an average of 3.56 goals scored.

Thirty years on, the goalscoring numbers showcase how the art has never been more alive.