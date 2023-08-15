John Horgan on hurling: Sars put the pressure on the Barrs with a brilliant display

ONE of the results on the opening weekend of the Cork County Premier SHC that raised a few eyebrows was the failure of Sarsfields to gain the maximum return from their encounter with Kanturk.

The game ended with the honours even and Kanturk were full value for the point that they bagged.

With the champions, St Finbarr's opening their account with a win over Newtownshandrum and with the Riverstown team having the title holders coming out of the opposite dressing room in their second assignment, there were a few murmurs going around that failure to secure a win in that game would put them under a lot of pressure to be one of the two sides to emerge from the group.

The team managed by Johhny Crowley and coached by Diarmuid O'Sullivan was one of the more fancied contenders at the outset for outright honours and all of a sudden questions were being posed concerning their well-being.

That school of thought was probably wide of the mark because a draw in your opening game wasn't the worst result in the world against a team that always makes it difficult for any opposition.

And so it proved, last Friday night, the men from Riverstown provided the perfect response to any doubting Thomases and the Barrs could have no complaints about ending up second best. in a fine game, the margin at the end was only three points but that wasn't an accurate reflection of the action.

What we got was a hugely positive performance from Sars who are now in a very advantageous position to top the group and it's the Barrs who are now under a small bit of pressure before taking on Kanturk in their final game.

The belief is that Sars and themselves will progress to the knockout stage of the competition but that's not altogether as clear-cut as it might have been.

The Friday night visit to Páirc Uí Rinn was well worth the effort with Sars producing a display that suggested that they are back on track to justify the belief that they'll be there or thereabouts when the business end of the campaign is concluded.

INFLUENCE

As a unit, it was a fairly vibrant performance, 10 different players contributing to the scoreboard and a number of them producing a fine effort.

Danny Kearney was always influential during his 40-minute stay on the pitch before his departure with an injury concern while at wing-back, Luke Elliott was very efficient and rifled over some excellent points. Jack O'Connor and Aaron Myers knew where the posts were again too.

Conor O'Sullivan arrived off the bench, delivered a fine point and his vast experience is sure to be a telling factor going forward. Another sub, Luke Hackett took his late goal very well and that showed that there is plenty of strength in depth in the squad.

The Barrs put an impressive 3-17 on the board themselves, enough to win a lot of games but not on this occasion when the better side took the brace of points on offer.

This was the type of response that the Sars management would have demanded and they certainly got that.

The fare on the Boreenmanna road on Saturday afternoon in the double-header was certainly contrasting, Blackrock dismantling Bishopstown in a totally lopsided encounter and for the second time in a week sending out a very strong message that things are running smoothly in Church Road.

The Town have lost the services of great servants, Ken O'Halloran, Shane O'Neill and Pa Cronin, and replacing players of that calibre is never easy.

These are difficult times for the Town and with Midleton up next, it may not get any easier. Nobody gets any pleasure in witnessing one team having 29 points to spare over the other but the Rockies had their job to do and they did it with so much authority.

They had a dozen players raising green and white flags, scores that were converted with so much ease at times and from what we have seen of them thus far, here and against the Glen, they are entitled to be looked at as very serious title challengers even if it is still very early days.

Kevin O'Keeffe, Blackrock, clearing his lines watched by Bishopstown players Mark MStay and Brian Murray. Picture: Dan Linehan

Robbie Cotter continued his rich vein of form in the scoring stakes as did many others while young newcomer, Peter Linehan had another very good day at the office after his impressive debut a week earlier and his three-point haul will build his confidence levels all that bit more.

Kevin O'Keeffe, Niall Cashman and Tadhg Deasy among others put up some superb points but the space that they were given to do that was far too much.

Southside neighbours, Douglas, without setting the world alight, are moving in a positive direction too and are certainly getting the job done.

Newcomers, Fr O'Neill's put it up to them last Saturday but the city team ensured that they spent the hour chasing the game they were doing that from the outset after it took them 14 minutes to deliver their first score.

Alan Cadogan once more illustrated that he is still one of the best forwards in the county while defensively they answered most questions and curbed the threat of Deccie Dalton. Sub Eoin Dolan put his hand up for inclusion the next day with some superb points and whilst there is still loads of room for improvement, it's so far, so good for them.

O'Neill's are certainly not out of their depth at this level but they now find themselves needing to get something out of their final assignment with Erin's Own.

HUNT

Newtownshandrum are still in the chase in their group alongside Sars, the Barrs and Kanturk and their win over the latter was hard-earned.

But this is Newtown, they are always a dogged side to get rid of and the Barrs found that out in their opener.

There has always been a resilient streak about Newtown's teams since they made the big breakthrough nearly 25 years ago.

And what great servants they have produced down the years with Jamie Coughlan being right up there in that list. He put 2-9 on the board last weekend and another wonderful contributor, Cathal Naughton got in on the scoring act too.

Simply put, you never, ever write off Newtown and whilst it will still be very difficult for them to qualify, they'll fight to the bitter end.