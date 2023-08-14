Sars and Douglas show potential as Premier Senior Hurling Championship takes shape

ROUND two of the Premier Senior Hurling Championship has thrown the cat in amongst the pigeons, with Sarsfields' win over champions St Finbarr’s the biggest talking point as it completely changing any preconceived notions of how the championship is likely to play out.

The Barrs produced some wonderful hurling to win the title last year, and the theory was that this young side would kick on this year. They seemed stuck in second gear throughout Friday, although a lot of credit must be given to Sars in this respect.

The Sars performance was a real slick team effort, far hungrier and far crisper in their hurling than the reigning county kingpins. They ended the night with ten different scorers over the course of the hour, and their ability to bring players of the calibre of Conor O’Sullivan, Liam Healy, Luke Hackett and William Kearney off the bench is a clear illustration of their strength in depth.

Ethan Twomey, St Finbarr's, is held up by James Sweeney and Colm McCarthy, Sarsfields, at Páirc Uí Rinn last weekend. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

They may have some big names in their side, but it was certainly a 19-man effort, with the likes of Colm McCarthy (with his two well-struck points), Craig Leahy and Luke Elliott to the fore.

Elliott was a starter for UCC in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup campaign that ended with elimination at the hands of the University of Galway at the semi-final stage. He was probably one of the least-known names on that teamsheet, but given that he won a place on Tom Kingston’s side on merit ahead of players that were either on the Cork senior panel or with All-Ireland U20 medals in their pockets is a sure a sign of his ability.

He was commanding on Friday evening, using his size and hurling to great effect, while also landing three monster points from long range.

Leahy had a right ding-dong battle with Cork senior panelist Brian Hayes, and while the Barrs' corner-forward slipped him for an expertly batter finish in the first half, overall the Sars man came out on top in their exchanges, even if Hayes was starved of quality ball in the second period.

The big question now for Sars is whether they can perform at this level on a consistent basis, as that has been their undoing in recent seasons.

In the other encounter in Group C Newtownshandrum came out on top against Kanturk in the north Cork derby in Charleville, with the excellent Jamie Coughlan’s 2-9 proving to be key in the hard-fought two-point win.

TOUGH

It’s tough for Kanturk to be bottom of the group with just one point garnered, considering their points difference is only -2.

It just goes to show what tight margins these clubs are operating under, as a point or two here and there can be the difference between quarter-final qualification and a relegation play-off.

It will make for a potentially thrilling Round 3 as all four sides can qualify, with no one safely qualified for the knockout stages yet.

In Group B Douglas can relax facing into their Round 3 clash with Charleville, as they know they are already through thanks to their wins over Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neill’s, although they will no doubt be motivated by the opportunity to grab the top seeds slot, although Blackrock are currently favourites in that regard.

The Douglas firepower up front has never been questioned, but the same cannot be said of their defence, but on Saturday they restricted Fr O’Neill’s dangermen Declan Dalton and Billy Dunne to just a solitary point apiece while keeping a clean sheet for the second successive week.

They are likely to face more dangerous attacking units later in the championship, but these are the kind of stats that could finally turn Douglas into championship contenders.

In Group A Blackrock registered a bloodless 29-point victory over a Bishopstown side that look destined for the relegation play-off.

Robbie Cotter and Tadhg Deasy are currently the Rockies' main attacking threats, as Alan Connolly eases himself back into the fray, but they have scoring threats all over the pitch, with a dozen different scorers on the night, including scores from youngsters Peter Lenihan (with three points to his name) and one from corner-back Ollie McAdoo.

It will take a huge performance from Midleton in round three to stop the Church Road outfit from securing the much sought-after automatic semi-final berth as top seeds from the group stages.