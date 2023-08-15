Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 09:43

Midleton manager Micheál Keohane thrilled with commanding performance against Glen

The Magpies are now guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals and should results go their way they'll go straight on to the semi-finals
Midleton's Mikey Finn is strongly challenged by Glen Rovers' Calvin Healy, during their Premier SHC clash at Carrigtwohill. Picture: David Keane.

Jack McKay

MIDLETON'S resounding victory over Glen Rovers at the weekend saw the Imokilly club secure passage to the knockout phases, and manager Micheál Keohane was delighted, as highlighted in his post-match interview with The Echo.

“We played against the wind, and we were fairly comfortable at half time even though we hadn't played very well at all. We knew that in all of the Glen games, they stay with teams.

“You never see them out of anything in the first half. So, we knew that it was going to be very close early. The big thing was to try to finish as strong as we possibly could, and thankfully the lads kicked on really, really well after about 10 or 15 minutes into the second half.

“The defenders came out, there were a couple of big shoulders from the lads as well. That kind of lifts the crowd, [and] it lifts the players around them.

“No matter what's happening, it seems that once we concede a goal or we concede a couple of scores, their natural reaction seems to be just to work harder, irrespective of the score, they’re not trying to flash goals or flash points, it's just to work harder and they did that again today.” 

Looking ahead to their next game against Blackrock where a win could see them secure a semi-final spot, Keohane remarks; “We've watched the Rockies the last couple of games. They've been exceptional, really good running through the lines.

“They've put up a couple of massive scores against the last two teams, and they were going very well in the league as well. They seem to have a full complement back as well with Alan Connolly. They'll be very strong.

“It's nice actually to have a couple of weeks, the last week has just been an absolute pandemonium.

Conor Lehane limped off injured at the break, but the severity of his injury is still unkown.

“It's an ankle. He's done stuff like that before as well, so hopefully he'll be okay. It'll take probably a week before we know what it's actually like, and then after that there'll be no stopping him, if he’s fit, he’ll want to play, we don’t have much choice in it!” 

Third choice goalkeeper Cillian Hurley was called into action once again, and put in an impressive shift against Rovers.

“He was fantastic. He definitely wasn't expecting [to play]. 

He was going to enjoy the warmup and relax and eat a few sweets and watch the match! He was excellent. 

"At one stage, Seán O'Leary-Hayes and Patrick Horgan were tussling inside, and he appeared out of nowhere in front of them. Kind of a sweeper keeper, but he was very good!

Seán O’Leary-Hayes and Cormac Beausang were on song for the Magpies, and both impressed Keohane.

“Seán’s brilliant. He can play anywhere in the back, which is a big help. He can man mark, he can sweep, he can play as a free role. He's very versatile and that's a massive help to have a player like that.

“If you clock any of his [Cormac Beausang’s] stats, and some of the stats he was producing with Cork as well, his numbers are off the charts. The amount of running he gets through in any match is phenomenal, and running at speed as well. It’s incredible. He has a huge engine, so you can play him anywhere out the field and he works, he just loves working.

