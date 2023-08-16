Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 09:44

Carrigtwohill coach Niall Kidney delighted with character in win over Cloyne

With just one round left in the SAHC group stage Carrig are in a great position to advance straight to the semi-finals
Carrigtwohill's Cian O'Riordan hand passes the sliotar to team mate Brendan Twomey despite the challenge from Cloyne's Brian Minihane during the Co Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship match in Killeagh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

CARRIGTWOHILL emerged victorious once again after defeating Cloyne in Killeagh on Saturday and are will be confident of securing a semi-final spot heading into the final round of group stage action.

Coach Niall Kidney was delighted with the character of his side, which he highlighted in his post-match interview with The Echo.

“[It was a] tough game, conditions were absolutely very hard to get a hold of,” says Niall. “It's a local Derby, so there's never going to be anything too spectacular. I think we're very, very happy with our character today.

“That's what we were worried about coming in here. We knew we'd be fairly on par or a little bit better for scoring against Cloyne, but we were worried about our character because they’re a young bunch of lads, and we're only starting to get back on the road of winning again. Discipline was good in the backs – man of the match Aaron Walsh Barry. Pat O'Sullivan, very disciplined as well.

“Everybody worked hard, and as I said it's just the character of the team that we're happy with so at least we’ve something we can build on now.

“We’ll give the lads a couple of days off and go back at. [We’re] looking forward to Fermoy, the group is by no means won or over, but we’re pretty happy.

Cloyne are good. There’s a lot of talk about Cloyne are tough and hard, and they are tough and hard, there’s no dirt in them, but you know what you're gonna get when you play Cloyne, they're tough lads.

GAME PLAN

“That's where we were asking all week, like have we got the character to stick up to this toughness? We did. We just got the scores, [and it’s] very hard to score in against this wind, but we knew that we had to stop Cloyne’s goal threat. That was the main thing and that's the way we set up.

“I wouldn't say Cloyne played into our hands, because we thought we had a game plan that would hold them back in defence, but in fairness to Cloyne, they worked around it and the balls were going into the square, and our lads didn’t concede anything inside there.

“To be honest, that wasn't a penalty either from our side looking from the sideline. The referee was good today, like very good and let it flow, which was good as well. It was tough on Niall [O'Neill] as well because it's a local derby.

Looking ahead to their final game against Fermoy, Niall is confident but knows it won’t be an easy one.

“Fermoy is a different kettle of fish altogether. Fermoy are hurlers and they move the ball, [they’re] very tactical.

“We'll have to adjust our game plan and get our match up right going into them as well, and we look forward to it now. We're two out of two, we want to get three out of three and go straight through.”

#Cork GAACork Sport#Hurling
