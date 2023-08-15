Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 07:33

Premier SHC: Relief for Erin's Own, frustration for Charleville

Charleville's Jack Doyle and Erin's Own's James O'Carroll tussle for the sliothar during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

Naturally, given how the game ended, there were conflicting emotions for managers Martin Bowen and Mark Foley after Erin’s Own snatched a draw against Charleville on Sunday.

With the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC Group B clash almost in its 70th minute, Charleville held a 0-17 to 0-16 advantage but Eoghan Murphy’s free from halfway meant the spoils were shared.

Having lost their opener to Douglas, Erin’s Own are off the mark with qualification still a possibility if they beat Fr O’Neills, while Charleville have recorded a pair of draws but must face a Douglas side gunning for top spot and a potential semi-final place.

Had Erin’s Own lost, they would have been out, so Bowen was relieved to have got something.

“We are happy with the draw,” he said. “We were struggling for a lot of it and I suppose we showed great battling qualities to come back into it.

“It hasn't been a great year for us. We knew we were coming in under pressure today.

“We have a lot of young fellas who came off the minor team last year – Peter O'Shea, Oran O'Regan, Shane Irwin – there are about five of them, I'd say.”

That the team that reached the semi-finals last year has had to be changed so much is down to back luck with injuries, Cork star Robbie O’Flynn heading a long list.

“We are missing a lot of players,” Bowen said.

We've had a horrific year with injuries. 

"We lost three of the backs that played in the county semi-final last year, we have two of them back, just back training.

“Fr O’Neills will be a huge match, but all the matches are. It was knock-out championship today for us. It is knock-out the next day, but it’s great. The lads are getting great experience.”

Oran O'Connell of Erin's Own gets his hurley to the ball to stop Charleville's Rian O'Regan claiming possession. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
O’Flynn’s Cork colleague Darragh Fitzgibbon was also out for Charleville, having picked up a leg injury against Fr O’Neills. Even without him, they almost managed to get the win but that they didn’t left manager Mark Foley frustrated.

“In fairness to Erin's Own, you have to give them great credit,” he said, “they have a great tradition, they’re a great club team.

“Their efficiency today was off the charts, bar the last couple of chances that went wide. They hadn't one or two wides in maybe 50 minutes of hurling. Outstanding really.

We were in a good position down the stretch, we had multiple chances to win. Unfortunately we didn’t manage to convert those chances.”

The awarding of the levelling free was something that Charleville disputed, but Foley knew that the outcome couldn’t be pinned on that alone.

“At the death, there was a free, which we wouldn’t be happy about,” he said.

“But in fairness, our destiny was in our own hands and we didn’t take care of that.

“Darragh was a big loss obviously, but I thought we did enough to win the game. Daniel [O'Flynn] too, he was excellent and was really good while he was on the field.”

