A Sporting Chance: Kovačić can help Manchester City to Super Cup victory 

Manchester City will add to their bulging trophy cabinet tomorrow night when they beat Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup tomorrow night.

Or, rather, we should say that they will do so if Pep Guardiola is inclined enough to want them to do so.

What was originally known as the Super Competition when it began in the 1970s has had something of a fluid history. Initially, it was a two-legged home-and-away affair between the winners of the European Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup, fitted in during the middle of the following season – sometimes after both sides had already been eliminated from Europe.

In 1998, it became a single game on a Friday night in August in Monaco, coinciding with the draws for the coming season’s European competitions, and after the Cup Winners’ Cup ceased to be in 1999, the winners of the Uefa Cup took part instead.

Having the game on a Friday meant that the clubs involved obviously missed out on a domestic fixture and so since 2014 the Super Cup has been played midweek.

That came after the 2013 decision to hold the competition in a different location each year. Since then, it has gone to the Czech Republic, Wales, Georgia, Norway, Macedonia, Estonia, Turkey, Hungary, Northern Ireland and Finland.

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in Greece is the setting for this year’s game and, unsurprisingly, the dominant City are favourites to the tune of 3/10. Having begin their quest for a record fourth English league title in emphatic fashion away to Burnley last Friday night, they will almost certainly be too strong for a team they beat 4-0 away and 3-1 at home in last season’s European campaign.

City are one of six Premier League clubs to have a new captain this season, which we feel is surely a record. With İlkay Gündoğan now wearing the blue and red of Barcelona, Kevin de Bruyne has the armband while the German midfielder’s replacement in the City number 8 shirt is Mateo Kovačić.

It’s a tall order for the Croatian to try to succeed the skipper but it’s worth remembering that Gündoğan wasn’t a superstar when he joined City and it was under Guardiola’s tutelage that he improved.

The clearest way to see this is in his goalscoring output. At Nürnberg, Gündoğan scored eight goals in 53 games (a ratio of 0.15) and followed that with 15 in 157 (0.095) for Borussia Dortmund. His first four seasons with City brought 22 goals in 164 games (0.134) but his last three resulted in 38 in 140 (0.27), a huge leap.

While he is a tidy technical midfielder, Kovačić certainly hasn’t made his name based on his goalscoring prowess. For Dinamo Zagred, he scored eight in 73 (0.11), for Internazionale eight in 97 (0.082) and then three in 109 (0.027) for Real Madrid, with an identical ratio for Chelsea as he notched six in 221.

Can he have the same jump that Gündoğan did? Perhaps, though it will take time. Still, he’s worth a punt.

The Bet Kovačić is 13/1 to score the opening goal but our feeling is that, if he does get on the scoresheet, it’ll be after Erling Haaland or Julián Álvarez or Phil Foden or Jack Grealish have made the outcome safe. He’s available at 11/2 as an anytime scorer.

*

It City’s first appearance in the Super Cup. – their 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup victory came a few years too early – whereas Sevilla have experience of it, but mainly bad memories.

Perhaps there is something fateful in how the seven-times winners of the Uefa Cup/Europa League are available as 7/1 outsiders, but in their previous six Super Cup appearances, Sevilla have only come out on top once, against Barcelona in their maiden outing.

If they are to cause an upset, they might need more than the regulation 90 minutes in which to do it – 9/2 to lift the cup could prove a shrewd option.

*

It’s unusual to know at the semi-final stage of a competition that there will definitely be new champions but that’s the case with the Women’s World Cup. The previous eight editions of the tournament have been shared between the USA (four), Germany (two), Norway and Japan but that quartet have all gone home.

There’s a chance that, by the time you’ll have read this, the first of them, between Spain and Sweden (kick-off 9am Tuesday, Irish time) will have been decided.

For posterity, let it be known that we tipped Sweden at 14/5, with a double of them and England (6/5 to beat Australia on Wednesday) available at 736/100.

*

Evan Ferguson made a goalscoring start to the season last Saturday, grabbing the final goal after coming on as a late sub in Brighton & Hove Albion’s 4-1 win at home to newly promoted Luton Town.

Brighton have acquired the reputation of taking uncut gems and polishing them – Moisés Caicedo’s move to Chelsea the latest to net them an eye-watering profit on an unknown – and Ferguson certainly seems capable of making a step up.

Whether that will be sooner or later is unknown but Gary Lineker – about whom we are obliged to say that he “knows a thing or two about scoring” – was encouraging his former club Tottenham Hotspur to replace Harry Kane with Ferguson.

It’s 5/1 to happen before the end of the transfer window.