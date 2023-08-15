Glen manager Richie Kelleher says focus must now shift to Bishopstown relegation fight

GLEN Rovers’ defeat to Midleton on Sunday marked the end of the road for their Premier Senior Hurling Championship hopes, to the disappointment of manager Richie Kelleher.

“Obviously, Blackrock damaged us last week, and we came in today a bit wounded,” says Richie.

“We got a response in the first half. We were in a good place, but we just kind of died a bit at the end it was just they had the energy, I think we’d four bad wides in a row there in the second half, and that sucked the life out of us.

“They came at us, and we couldn't stop them.

I think we didn’t deserve to lose it by that much, but we didn't deserve to win the match either.

“We could have got a goal, might have got two, I actually thought one was over line [after] a bit of scrambling, but it didn't go our way. Look, that's sport.

“We came down to win and half time we were in a good place, but they had fresh legs, they had drive, and we seemed to die a death, and they drove on. It’s not nice, but it’s sport, so we just have to accept it.”

With the Northsiders eliminated, they unfortunately still have something to play for when they face Bishopstown in September. Both teams need a win to avoid a relegation playoff.

“Look, we did a lot of talking during the week. When you lose, you do a lot of talk, when you win it's just seamless, you just roll into the next game. It's tough to take.

“We're in a relegation battle now, which we haven't been for a long, long time, so we’ve got to get our heads up, suck up the defeat, accept where we are.

“We’ve three weeks to prepare for Bishopstown, and we have to do the best we can.

When we're high, we're very high, and we can go very, very low.

"So, we’ve got to be mindful of that, stay positive and give a couple of days and come back and try and be as strong as we can the next day.”

ENERGY

To be in control for such a long period and fall away so sharply is certainly a cause for concern, but Kelleher attributed much of it to the quality of Midleton.

“It's an open wound and it's hard to stop it, and good teams will do that to you. Midleton won a county a couple of years ago, they've beaten us a couple of times.

“We know how good they are. We looked legless in the back at times, and that's because they had all the energy. You could say it was easy for them. When you're on top, you just drive it on to get out of the hole that we were in, it's very tough.

“It's going to be hard to lift them [the team], Bishopstown are in the same boat ourselves. So, it's whoever can get their mind right for that game because as I say at the moment, we're very vulnerable.

“We haven't been here [in a relegation battle]. It's new to us, Bishopstown might have been expected to for the last couple of years, they have been struggling and we’ve just got to get our minds right now, regroup and basically play for the Glen because if we don't, we could be sucked down into a lower grade, and we can't have that happen.”