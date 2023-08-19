Glenthorn Celtic hit Park for seven as they claim first Kevin Barry Cup title

Glenthorn Celtic 7

Park United 0

GLENTHORN CELTIC captured the CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup for the first time as they hit Park Utd for seven thanks to a six first half goal blitz in St Colman's Park in Cobh recently.

A hat-trick from Becky Kearney and two each from from Nicole Timmins and Nicole O’Brien gave Glenthorn their first trophy in what could be a historic treble chasing week for the team as they contest the Division one league title and the Challenge Cup over the next five days.

Glenthorn pressed forward from the very start with Nicole Timmins finding her way into the Park area twice within two minutes with the Park keeper Laura Roche doing well to gather the ball ahead of Becky Kearney barely a minute later.

Glenthorn Celtic captain Simone Austin celebrates in capturing the CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup following their victory over Park Utd in the final played in St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Glenthorn almost opened the scoring in the 4th minute when Nicole O’Brien ran toward the keeper but the ball ran out of play with an open goal ahead of her and the keeper beaten.

Park Utd who played against Glenthorn Celtic in the CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup Final in St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Glenthorn’s Sophie Barry found Becky Kearney on the far side of the area who neatly fired the ball into the back of the net despite the best effort of the Park keeper.

Five minutes later Glenthorn doubled their lead when Nicole Timmins effort from within the area bounced over the keeper and trickled over the line for their second goal as Glenthorn were well in control of the game.

In the 30th minute Park keeper Laura Roche did well to keep out Nicole O’Brien’s effort from a kick out, scrambling the ball away from the line and duly cleared away by a defender but Glenthorn managed to add a third in the 32nd minute when a Park corner was cleared up field, Becky Kearney’s pass finding Nicole O’Brien who drove forward and sent the ball past Roche from just inside the area.

Two minutes later Becky Kearney added a fourth again from a poor kick out and scored from 20 yards and had another chance a minute later only to see her effort go wide.

By the 36th minute Glenthorn had added another when Nicole Timmins’s effort from well outside the area deceived the keeper with Becky Kearney getting the slightest touch as the ball bounced into the back of the net and added a sixth just before the break when Nicole Timmins stabbed the ball into the net from close range as they led 6-0 at the break.

Glenthorn Celtic captain Simone Austin receives the CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup from Helen Noonan, CWSSL following her teams victory over Park Utd in the final played in St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Five minutes into the second half Park United’s Clodagh Noonan managed to cross the ball into the Glenthorn area with keeper Kirst Barrett doing well to block the shot at the expense of a corner and did well to cover the ball from Lara Kenneally from another corner on the hour as Park looked for a consolation goal.

However, it never came as Glenthorn finished off the game with Nicole O’Brien scoring her second seconds before the final whistle.

Glenthorn Celtic: Kirsty Barrett, Simone Austin, Jessica Burns, Maggie Cullen, Nicole Breen, Liadh Forde, Nicole Timmins, Becky Kearney, Nicole O’Brien, Gina Carroll, Pamela Coleman, Sarah O’Connor, Julie Peyton, Donna O’Neill, Sophie Barry, Emma Sheehan

Park United: Laura Roche, Fiona Considine, Lily Harte, Mary Hogan, Niamh Kenneally, Meabh Cahill, Leanne Roche, Lara Kenneally, Chloe Cleary, Mairead Coughlan, Caoimhe Barry, Abigail King, Maria Frewen, Heather King, Clodagh Noonan, Maria Kenneally

Referee Mark O’Connell.