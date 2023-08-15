Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 09:40

Liam Barry happy with win over Killeagh but feels there's still work to do

Bride Rovers are now guaranteed at least a quarter-final spot but will need to beat Inniscarra well if they are to go straight to the semis
Bride Rover's Cillian Tobin is tackled by Killeagh's Kevin Murphy during the Co Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Midleton. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

BRIDE Rovers picked up another win in the Senior AHC at the weekend, and the win over Killeagh ensured passage to the knockout phases, but with the opportunity to snatch a semi-final spot still on the table.

Coach Liam Barry was delighted with the result but understands there is still plenty to play for. “I suppose happy with the win,” he begins. “It was a tough east Cork derby, as we were expecting when we were coming down to Midleton tonight to take on Killeagh.

“We're glad to come out with the win and four points now, hopefully that's enough to see us through the knockout stages.

“That was our target from the outside, it was to try and get a passageway into the semi-finals. We just need to concentrate on our own game, we know our performances would need to improve.

“I know Inniscarra won't want to be involved in any relegation battle in their first year up so we'll get a tough enough game from them as well, but we can just concentrate on our own problems now.” 

WIDES

Rovers finished the game with a hefty 15 wides, something that is certainly of concern to a side looking to win the Senior A title and earn promotion to the Premier Senior ranks.

“That's something we'll definitely have to have a look at,” says Liam. “Last week we had only four against Na Piarsaigh, and then we flipped it around this weekend and have 15 now. So that's our concern.

“Also, the concession of frees as well. I think Dylan McCarthy scored 10 points from frees. He is a fantastic free-taker so that's something we're going to have to look at as well. Still plenty of work to do.

“Carrigtwohill have been impressive, Newcestown have been impressive, so there's probably three teams vying for the two semi-final spots, and those two teams I reckon would have a much higher scoring difference than us so that puts them in the driving seat.

Blarney are also coming into the reckoning so still lots of good teams left in this competition, it's anybody's game at the moment.

Though Dylan McCarthy was outstanding from dead ball situations on the night, Rovers were successful in keeping him restricted from play.

“I suppose we had seen him in action in the league, and obviously his performance last week as well against Inniscarra, we knew he was a threat,” he says. “We knew that their inside line was a threat so we had a plan in place to try and curtail them as much as we could.

“It was good to stop him from scoring from play, but there were other guys that stepped up as well, Eoghan Keniry was very strong there towards the end. They're a good team and we're very happy to come out with the win.”

Cork Sport
