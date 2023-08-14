Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 16:10

Premier SHC: No let-up from brilliant Blackrock

A 29-point victory over Bishopstown gives Rockies huge scoring-difference boost
Blackrock manager Jamie Harrington with Kevin O'Keeffe after their victory over Bishopstown  in their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC match at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Dan Linehan

Denis Hurley

Ruthlessness with scoring-difference in mind was a notable factor as Blackrock breezed past Bishopstown last Saturday.
The Rockies made it two wins from two in Group A of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC with a 2-33 to 0-10 victory at Páirc Uí Rinn. A strong start allowed them to go in leading by 1-17 to 0-8 at half-time and manager Jamie Harrington was encouraged with the lack of complacency.

“We started well,” he said. “We actually trained really hard this week, put a lot into this game, purely on the basis that Bishopstown have one or two big performances every year for the last couple of years.

“Last year, they drew with Erin's Own. They pushed the Glen really hard. So we were really aware that we didn't want to be on the end of this big performance that they come out with.

“We were fairly clinical and our efficiency was good, so very happy with it.”

Ollie McAdoo, Blackrock breaking away from Bishopstown players Conor O'Hora, Pearse Morris and Luke Lordan in their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC match at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture Dan Linehan
There were 12 different scorers for Blackrock and the confidence was flowing.

“We were 12 up at half-time into the breeze, so that was very positive,” Harrington said.

“There were still a few things at half-time that we weren't happy with, but that is always the case. 

We stuck going and we were fairly ruthless, which is kind of required as score difference can be an issue.

“We got scores from everywhere. There was one score in the second half; Gavin [Connolly] hit a pass from goal, around 80 or 90 yards, it was an incredible pass and we got a score from it.

“Some of the things worked pretty well. There was a bit of confidence out there. People weren't afraid to shoot or make mistakes. We were happy that everybody got into it at some stage.

“It was great to see Ollie [McAdoo] get a score, he got a big cheer for it too. PJ [Peter Linehan] got in the scorers too.” 

READY

Alan Connolly was not in that scoring dozen as he was again limited to a cameo as a substitute, but he will play a bigger part soon.

“There was a lot more in Alan today, if we wanted him,” Harrington said.

“We didn't want to risk him and he wanted to play a lot more, so we came to a compromise at a quarter of an hour. He was good to go from the start and he wanted to go from the start.

“Things went so well last week, it was hard to justify changing when Alan hasn't got a huge amount done.

“Three weeks from now against Midleton, hopefully he will be good to go. We are in a good position we are plus 37 and score-difference is a thing.

“We've won the first two, it has been a good week and this is what we set out to do.

“We'll take a few days off now and come back Thursday or Friday. The players have done well. What we have set out to do we have done, and the next bit now is next.”

