Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 09:20

Premier SHC: Newtown still alive and kicking after gritty win over Kanturk 

The Avondhu club knew a defeat last Saturday would have ended their championship aspirations 
Newtownshandrum's Cormac O'Brien is tackled by Kanturk's Mark Healy during the Premier SHC at Charleville. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

AFTER a spirited opening day performance in the Co-Op SuperStores Premier SHC, Newtownshandrum knew last weekend that morale victories were no longer on the agenda.

Newtown lost by six points to reigning county champions St Finbarr’s in the opening group-stage and built on that showing with a 2-18 to 1-19 win over Kanturk at Charleville last Saturday afternoon.

Former Cork hurler Jamie Coughlan played a key role in Newtown’s win with the forward hitting 2-9, 2-8 coming in the first 30 minutes. It was far from a one man show though, when Kanturk were on top, Newtown’s big players stood up.

Tim O’Mahony sent over three long-range points, two in the second half but besides those crucial white flags, he hurled a world of ball. Conor Twomey, Cormac O’Brien and Cathal Naughton were some of the players that stepped up. Sub Michael Thompson pointed the insurance score in injury time.

This was do-or-die stuff for Newtown and the celebrations from the winning camp once referee Brian Sweeney blew for full-time said it all.

Newtown selector Alan O’Brien was nearly out of breath speaking minutes after a huge victory for the green and gold.

“What a win. Unbelievable spirit shown by the lads out there as this was a pressure game for us. We built a good lead in the first-half, up 2-10 to 0-7 at one stage, but Kanturk never die and it was down to a goal at half-time. We regrouped inside in the dressing room at the interval. 

We were in more or less the same position as last week. We were up two points against St Finbarr’s seven days ago and we didn’t want to let the lead slip again.

“We were probably in a better position this week to manage the game, as we were down a couple of lads last week. The subs really gave us impetus and I think that is what got us over the line today against Kanturk. This win is massive for us. We knew if we lost today our chances of qualifying were over.” 

Newtownshandrum's Tim O'Mahony clears from Kanturk's Chris Mullane during the Premier SHC at Charleville. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

O’Brien was full of praise for the major part that Coughlan played in the win, as his 2-9 went a long way in securing a first group-stage win of the season for Newtown.

“Jamie is a fabulous hurler and his performance out there was outstanding, especially in the first half. He is actually carrying a bit of an injury so he hasn’t trained properly over the last few weeks. But, Jamie is still Jamie at the end of the day. I am thrilled for him after a difficult couple of weeks with the injury. I am pleased with the performance from everyone to be honest. They all put the shoulder to the wheel.” 

The green and gold head into the final group-stage game against Sarsfields on Sunday, September 3 in Mourneabbey at 4pm knowing exactly what they need to do.

We knew coming into the Kanturk game that it was in our hands in terms of qualifying for the knockout stages. 

"Win the last two matches and we are through, easier said than done I know. I saw Sarsfields against St Finbarr’s and they were very impressive. We will knuckle down now and give it everything in three weeks and see if it’s good enough.”

Cork v Monaghan - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final

All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland finals

