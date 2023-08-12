Carrigtwohill get the better of Cloyne in Senior AHC 

Carrigtwohill 0-19 Cloyne 1-11

CARRIGTWOHILL edged out a 14-man Cloyne in Killeagh on Saturday in the Senior AHC to go top of Group C and secure passage to the knockout phases.

Cloyne looked set to come back, with Brian O’Shea’s penalty goal getting them within touching distance of a win, but Carrigtwohill maintained control and closed out with a five-point win over their east Cork rivals.

Cloyne opened the scoring from an early free, courtesy of Brian O’Shea, and the east Cork side continued their positive start when Noel Cahill pointed brilliantly on the turn.

O’Shea split the posts again from a free, before Carrig finally got their first point on the scoreboard through James Mulcahy.

Cloyne played with intensity and an urgent press, something which Carrigtwohill struggled to deal with in the opening 10 minutes. Seán Walsh pointed superbly from a tight angle, and followed up with another two scores to see the teams draw level after 12 minutes.

Jay Horgan passed to Cian O’Riordan who sent one over from play, and his score saw Carrig take the lead for the first time.

Jack Hallihan levelled it for Cloyne, but Carrigtwohill pushed on for the next quarter of an hour, and scored four on the bounce, with three of those from Walsh, who continued to punish the team in red and black.

Two O’Shea frees helped cut down the difference, but Carrig were clinical, as Walsh, Mulcahy and Tomás Hogan all pointed to put Carrigtwohill 0-11 to 0-7 ahead at the interval.

Cloyne's Conor Cahill manages to get past the challenge from Carrigtwohill's Jamie McCarthy. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cloyne came back out onto the pitch in the second half needing scores, and Noel Cahill opened their account with a great one.

Though they had raised their intensity, Cloyne couldn’t find the scores, and hit a further two wides before their next white flag.

Liam Gosnell picked up his first score of the game to put Carrig back ahead by three, and after another two wides from Cloyne, Daniel Murnane pulled up with a breath-taking strike from distance that put Carrig back ahead by four after 40 minutes.

O’Shea split the posts from a free twice more, while Sean Walsh picked up another brilliant point, shortly before Cloyne were awarded a penalty.

O’Shea stepped up and drilled it low and central. Despite getting a touch, Shane Devlin couldn’t keep it out.

Cloyne were now just two points behind with 10 minutes of regular time to go.

Carrigtwohill kept their cool and defended superbly, hardly allowing their opponents a sniff for the remainder of the game, but Conor Cahill did come close to netting a second goal in the 58th minute, but his strike across goal swerved just wide.

Carrigtwohill's Cian O'Riordan battles his way past Cloyne's Eoin Motherway. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cloyne only found one more score through Brian Walsh’s effort from play, while their rivals picked up four points following the goal. When Ian Cahill saw red for an off the ball, Cloyne’s hope at a comeback were all but over.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh 0-8 (0-5 f), J Mulcahy 0-4, L Gosnell 0-3 (0-2 f), D Murnane, B Twomey, C O’Riordan, T Hogan 0-1 each.

Cloyne: B O’Shea 1-6 (0-6 f 1-0 pen), N Cahill 0-2, B Walsh, J Hallihan, M Cahill 0-1 each.

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; P O’Sullivan, S De Búrca, A Walsh Barry; B Twomey, J Horgan, D Murnane; J McCarthy, P Hogan; C O’Riordan, L Gosnell, T Hogan; S Walsh, L O’Sullivan, J Mulcahy.

Sub: S Brennan for McCarthy (53).

CLOYNE: A Walsh; B Minihane, Eoin Motherway, T O’Regan; Eanna Motherway, S Beausang, D Byrne; C Cahill, K Dennehy; B Walsh, J Hallihan, B O’Shea; N Cahill, I Cahill, M Cahill.

S ubs: E Treacy for M Cahill (47), C O’Sullivan for N Cahill (62).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).