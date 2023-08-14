Premier SHC: Bringing championship intensity key for Sars says John Crowley

SIX days provided a big difference as Sarsfields picked up their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC win last Friday night.

Having begun their campaign with a draw against Kanturk, the Riverstown side were 1-26 to 3-17 winners over St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Rinn after an impressive performance where they never led by less than three points in the second half.

For Sars manager John Crowley, producing a big response was the primary objective.

“We were disappointed last week with our performance as a whole,” he said.

“What we did a lot against the Barrs was what we had trained to do for the last six months. It’s a different brand of hurling to what Sars are normally used to and last week, credit Kanturk, they brought everything, it was championship hurling.

“We said that, on Friday, whatever we’d do, we’d bring that championship feeling.”

Having won the RedFM Hurling League, Sars were among the favourites for county glory but they could easily have lost to Kanturk. There was a strong resolve within the group to bring a good display.

“Last Sunday morning, we went to the beach,” Crowley said, “we did a big session down in Ballycroneen.

“It was good and we trained Monday and Wednesday – light sessions but a lot of it was just talking to each other.

We know we’re a good team, we mightn’t be the best team there but we’re a good team.

“We were just disappointed last week that we didn’t do ourselves justice. The last that we entrusted to go out last Saturday, we entrusted them again on Friday and did it for a reason, because they’re damn good hurlers.

BELIEF

“That’s our belief in them and that doesn’t change. We’re training 38, 39 fellas and every one of them is so important to what we do – against the Barrs, our finishers won the game for us."

Conor Cahalane of St Finbarr's and Killian Murphy of Sarsfields contest possession at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Moving into an early 0-6 to 0-3 lead, Sars were pegged back as Brian Hayes goaled for the Barrs but by half-time the lead was 0-16 to 1-8. From there, they drove on in fine fashion.

“The crucial thing was that last week, we tried to go from back to front and do the right thing,” Crowley said, “but we got such hits from Kanturk and started turning the ball over and lacked belief in what we were doing. We went back and started lumping the ball again.

On Friday, one thing was we got turned over early on but we just stuck to the process, stuck to what we were trying to do.

“Credit to the lads for doing that because it takes character. That’s what we’re asking from them and we’re extremely proud of them.”