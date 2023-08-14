Cork City's Liam Buckley: I do think there is a better performance in this group

CORK City Sporting Director and caretaker manager Liam Buckley believes that performances have to improve for the remainder of the season if City are to avoid finishing in the relegation playoff spot.

His side could only manage a draw against bottom-of-the-table UCD at Turner's Cross. Buckley in particular was not pleased by his team’s second-half display gainst the Students.

"I thought the first half was marginally better than the second. I thought we deserved our lead going in at half-time. We just haven’t come out for the second. Unfortunately, where we are at we need to get our performances better and we will all be very disappointed with that this evening.

"It doesn’t help when you are not scoring the chances you are getting and you’ve been losing or drawing matches. It’s another game that we haven’t won. That said, we need to turn a corner somewhere.

There are still plenty of points to play for but we are just disappointed. The second half got away from us.

"I think overall we had more chances than they had, especially in the first half. We had some in the second as well. They had a few as well. We were throwing caution to the wind to try to get a result but it does need to be better.

“They are all must-win games nearly, to where we are at. We haven’t won. We have beaten Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers here. There is a possibility to pick up three points but you have to turn up, and fundamentally play better and that's our problem. From a performance point of view; second half we were too quiet. Patterns of play etc, etc were just bang average. We won’t get away with that.

"It’s up to us to turn a corner. We will get a result somewhere and please God we can push on from there. I know I am saying that every week. But I am looking at different pieces every week, so we will review it again and see where we go again next weekend.

I do think there is a better performance in the group.

"So we have got to work and work and try to get that out of them over the next few weeks.”

Next up for City is the Munster Senior Cup final against Cobh Ramblers at Turner's Cross on Monday. It’s fair to say that this encounter is very low on both clubs' priorities considering the position

City and Ramblers find themselves in their respective leagues. Of course, there have been mentions that this could be a rehearsal for the promotion-relegation play-off. It could well be but this fixture will give no indication of what could happen were these sides to meet again in November.

The pressure in that game would be huge such is the significance of the outcome. Although the Munster Senior Cup is a nice trophy to win, it’s not a competition that will live long in the memory of either club.

OPPORTUNITY

I’d be surprised if we see many recognised names in both team sheets. It's a game that will be mainly used for players that have not featured much for their sides this campaign. One household player I do expect to feature is Ruairi Keating.

The striker has missed a lot of football recently and with season-defining fixtures coming up for City in the next three games, they will want their main man to be back in the team fully fit. I would be surprised if City don’t use this as an opportunity to give Keating 60-70 minutes to help him be ready for Friday’s FAI clash against Waterford.

One player I’m looking forward to seeing from the start is Josh Fitzpatrick. I’ve been impressed by his recent cameo appearances from the bench and has a bright future.

He is a positive and direct player. If he shines against Ramblers, I see no reason why he shouldn’t start against Waterford in the FAI Cup next weekend because those in front of him at the moment are exactly doing anything special.