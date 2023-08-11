Cobh Ramblers and Bray Wanderers serve up six goals and late drama

Cobh Ramblers 3 Bray Wanderers 3

BRAY managed to fight back and secure a draw against Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland First Division at St Colman’s Park thanks to Almirall’s added time free kick on Friday night.

The Rams were awarded a penalty after just two minutes of play as Steacy punted the ball in front of the running Jack Doherty.

The Rams striker got on the end of it and was about to shoot, but he was fouled just inside the box, and Paul Norton made no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Doherty stepped up confidently and buried it into the bottom left corner, giving Cobh the lead inside three minutes.

Waweru almost made it 2-0 after eight minutes, as the winger found himself in a wonderful scoring opportunity, one-on-one with Bray goalkeeper Matthew Connor. The keeper was quick to get down low, making a good save.

Just three minutes later, Connor repeated the trick, as Lyons attempted to flick the ball on with a header. It was a little too high and instead went beyond the defender and straight to Waweru.

The Kenyan-Irishman produced a much better shot this time around, but Connor matched it with the save, getting his leg out to direct it around for a corner kick.

Cobh Ramblers' Brendan Frahill heads clear from Bray Wanderers' Darren Craven during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Seemingly out of nowhere, Callum Thompson passed to Dane Massey, who pulled up with his fourth goal of the season, as he struck a curling effort on the edge of the box. Steacy touched it with his fingertips but couldn’t keep it out.

However, the hosts didn’t panic, and within minutes they were in front once again. Browne passed to Waweru, who coolly took it around Connor and finished it off from a tight angle in the 34th minute.

Itching for a brace, Doherty very nearly found it on the eve of the half, as his volleyed effort from Browne’s throw-in swerved narrowly wide of the mark.

The hosts opened the second period with the same intensity as they did in the first, with Pierce Phillips and Cian Browne standing out, putting the Seagulls’ defence under belligerent pressure.

Doherty almost scored an outstanding sole effort, as he tussled with the physical Cole Omorehiomwan. He kicked the ball over his head, and though it landed at the feet of Sean Quinn, Doherty darted at the defender and intercepted the pass, finding himself through on goal, but he was once again denied by Connor.

Seconds later, Mikie Rowe took the cleared ball down the left-hand side, and crossed it superbly into Waweru, who struck it beautifully into the roof of the net.

However, this time Bray were the side to find an instant response, as Darren Craven drilled a low cross down the line and toward the six-yard box, where Ben Feeney poked it home to get the visitors back in the game.

Bray won a free just outside the box in additional time, and Guillermo Almirall stepped up and curled it brilliantly into the top corner to snatch a point deep into added time.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; M McCarthy, C Browne, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru, P Phillips (D Holland 84 inj), J Doherty (D Larkin 88), M Rowe, T O’Brien (J Equaibor 82), J Abbott.

BRAY WANDERERS: M Connor; C Crowley, C Omorehiomwan, D Massey (L O’Sullivan 79), B Feeney, C Thompson (J Walker 79), D Craven, M Murphy, G Almirall, Y Mahdy, S Quinn.

Referee: Paul Norton.