Cork City held to draw by UCC at Turner's Cross as relegation playoff looms

Cork City 1 UCD 1

CORK City look destined to end the season in the relegation playoff spot as they could only manage a draw at Turners Cross against bottom-of-the-table UCD on Friday night.

City can have no complaints with the outcome of the result as it was another poor performance from the Rebel Army. Despite going ahead against the Students in the first half, they never looked like building on that early lead and UCD deservingly equaled in the second period.

For such an important game, there was a lack of urgency to the way City played. Their passing was slow, and the players looked disinterested at times. They looked like a team that is severely lacking confidence and feeling the pressure of being in a relegation battle. Similar performances between now and the end of the campaign will see City playing First Division football next season.

City welcomed Ruairi Keating back to the matchday squad after his three-game absence following the tragic loss of his father, with the City striker was amongst the City substitutes. The Rebel Army made one change to the side that faced Shamrock Rovers in their last outing with Ben Worman making his full debut in place of Tunde Owolabi.

The opening of the game was what would have been predicted by many before kick-off, with City having the majority of possession. UCD were passive in their press out of possession which allowed City to control procedures.

However, despite having the majority of the ball, City’s passing was too slow and more often than not in positions that did not hurt the visitors.

One player that was standing out in the contest was Worman. The former Cambridge United player started the game on the left-hand side of City’s front three but drifted into pockets that made it difficult for the UCD players to pick up.

Worman was happy to drop back into his own half to collect the ball from his teammates and it was his intelligence to go into the middle of the pitch that saw the first opportunity of the game, with Worman testing Lorcan Healy from 30 yards but the UCD keeper was equal to it.

From the resulting corner, Josh Honohan almost had his side in front when his deflected header was cleared off the line by Evan Osman. The City defender should have done better moments later when from another City corner, Honohan headed over from just outside the six-yard area.

City did eventually take the lead just past the midway stage of the half. Worman was involved in the action again when his cross into the danger area fell to Cian Baragary, who did well to turn and strike the ball between the legs of Healy. It was a moment to forget for the UCD keeper who should have prevented the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Jese Kebia came close to doubling his side’s lead towards the latter stages of the half but his effort went just wide of the goal after the striker had done well to create the opening for himself.

It wasn’t a half that will live long in the memory of supporters as there was a lack of quality on show from both sides. The one positive from the first 45 minutes was the performance of Worman, who looked like he had that bit of extra quality that others didn’t.

It was a nervy opening to the second-half from City with the Students creating moments of unease in the Rebel Army’s defence.

UCD were certainly more ambitious in their approach after the half-time interval by getting players higher up the pitch.

For City, although Worman was understandably beginning to tire, due to a lack of match fitness, he was still the most influential player on the pitch. The player came close to opening his City account with a strike from outside the area that hit the side netting.

UCD deservedly drew level when Danu Kinsella Bishop was on hand to capitalise on some poor defending from City and calmly finish from close range. The goal led to boos from some of the home supporters towards the players as they vented their frustrations.

CITY: Byrne; Custovic, Coleman, Honohan, Drinan (O’ Donovan 86); Stanulevicius (Keating 69), Bolger, Coffey; Bargary, Worman, Kebia (Owolabi 77).

UCD: Healy; Gallagher, Keaney, Wells, Osam; Barr (Higgins 63), Keane, Verdon, Brennan; Doyle ( Bishop 55). Norris.

Referee: G Colfer