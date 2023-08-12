Glenthorn Celtic too slick for Passage in CWSSL Division 1A

Passage 0 Glenthorn Celtic 4

GLENTHORN Celtic ensured that their league season ended on a high as they defeated Passage in the GE Healthcare Division 1A at Rockenham Park.

They have a final match against Carrigaline to come to decide the league title and promotion to the Premier League next season.

This game was dominated by Glenthorn, who kept Passage in their own half for some considerable time, denying any decent move forward by the hosts who had very few chances throughout the game.

The first real effort of the game came in the seventh minute when Glenthorn’s Nicole Timmins’s effort from 30 yards was well held by Rachel Irwin in the Passage goal. Becky Kearney’s shot from 30 yards out four minutes later caused some trouble for Irwin who scrambled to gather the ball in the six-yard box.

Two minutes later Glenthorn’s Emma Sheehan’s swirling effort from just outside the corner of the area was well held by Irwin at the far post as the Passage defence were working particularly hard in confining Glenthorn to taking chances on goal from well outside the area.

However, the breakthrough came in the 16th minute when Becky Kearney’s low shot from 25 yards found the far corner of the Passage net as Glenthorn had managed to break through the Passage back line.

Glenthorn continued to press with chances falling to Nicole O’Brien and Emma Sheehan while at the other end, Passage did have a half-decent chance on goal in the 20th minute when Jan Clery’s header from a corner kick was blocked and her following shot on goal was covered by Glenthorn keeper Kirsty Barrett.

Glenthorn continued to press forward, Nicole Timmins’s shot on goal deflected for a corner by a Passage defender while moments later Liadh Forde had a chance from outside the area only to go wide.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Nicole Timmins’s cross from the far side found Emma Sheehan in the centre who fired the ball low into the far corner.

Passage attempted to get back into the game just before the break with Jan Clery’s 25-yard high ball effort going just wide followed by Aoife Ahern managing to get into the area only for Barrett to gather the ball at her feet as the half drew to a close.

The visitors continued to press, with Passage clearing the ball upfield numerous times only for Glenthorn to come forward again with the Passage back line doing an exceptional job in marking and tackling the Glenthorn forwards.

Glenthorn managed to add a third goal in the 50th minute when Timmins found herself in the centre and sent the ball past Rachel Irwin from 15 yards as the game was now well and truly beyond Passage’s reach.

Additional chances fell to Liadh Forde and Emma Sheehan while Passage’s Lynn Chadwick had a chance only for her effort to be cleared by Barrett.

Passage keeper Irwin did well to keep out Gina Carroll’s long-range free but could do nothing to prevent Becky Kearney’s 30-yard free kick in the 83rd minute from finding the net as Glenthorn finished the game in style.

Passage before the clash at Rockenham Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

PASSAGE: Rachel Irwin, Aine Higgins, Aisling Corkery, Alison Murphy, Shauna Wilkie, Sinead O’Flynn. Rita Helmblocht, Marine Noria, Aoife Allen, Aoife Ahern, Jan Clery, Chloe Nolan, Lynn Chadwick, Sarah Allen, Lauren Murphy.

GLENTHORN: Kirsty Barrett, Simone Austin, Gina Carroll, Jessica Burns, Maggie Cullen, Liadh Forde, Nicole Timmins, Nicole O’Brien, Emma Sheehan, Becky Kearney, Pamela Coleman, Sarah O’Connor, Stacey Foley, Julie Peyton, Sophie Thompson, Sophie Barry.

Referee: Paul Higgins