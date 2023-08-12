Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 09:24

Guide to the Cork Intermediate and Junior A Camogie Championships

Douglas and Ballincollig have dropped down from senior to intermediate this season
Méabh Murphy and Izzy O'Regan enjoying ice cream at the homecoming celebrations at St Vincent's. Picture: David Creedon

Mary Newman

WITH the inter-county season now over, all the focus is back on the club game and at long last the various championships get underway.

It has been a long wait for club players and no doubt all are really looking forward to getting games underway.

It will be non-stop for most clubs with underage championships also being played and as the evenings shorten, it will be full steam ahead in every club ground in the city and county.

Cork players Laura Hayes, Fiona Keating and Libby Coppinger celebrate. Picture: David Creedon

At the time of going to print we have not got venues or times for any of the games but we do have the dates, so, let us take a look and start planning your evenings from here to the end of the Intermediate and Junior A campaigns.

INTERMEDIATE

The SE Systems Intermediate Championship gets underway on Monday next, August 14, when Douglas, who have re-graded this year take on Watergrashill.

On Tuesday, August 15, we have Blackrock taking on Charleville and Na Piarsaigh meeting Ballincollig.

On Wednesday, August 16, it’s Brian Dillon’s team taking on Valley Rovers and Clonakilty facing Carrigaline, and on Friday, August 18, it’s a meeting of neighbours, as Ballyhea and Newtownshandrum come face-to-face in a game that is sure to bring out the best in local rivalry.

On Monday, August 21, Milford meet Douglas and there will be an interesting clash here which will see three Cork senior players, the Mackey twins, Katriona and Pamela with Douglas and Aisling Thompson with Milford in action against each other.

On Tuesday, August 22, Blackrock take on Valley Rovers, on Wednesday, August 23, Brain Dillon’s squad will meet Kilbrittain/Timoleague, and it’s Na Piarsaigh against Watergrashill.

On August 24, it’s Clonakilty versus Ballinhassig, who are newly promoted this year following their Junior A success in 2022.

On August 29, Milford meet Watergrashill.

On August 30, Kilbrittain/Timoleague meet Valley Rovers and Charleville meet Brian Dillon’s group.

On August 31, the two sides who re-graded this year from senior meet with Ballincollig in action against Douglas. On the same night, Ballinhassig meet Carrigaline.

On September 2, it’s Newtownshandrum meeting Clonakilty.

JUNIOR A

On Friday, August 18, the SE Systems Junior A Championship gets underway, when Sliabh Rua meet St Vincent’s and on Saturday, August 19, Ballinascarthy meet Ballinora and Aghada play Cobh.

The following day on August 20, it’s Mallow versus Castlelyons and Sarsfields 2 against Tracton.

On Saturday, August 26, Ballinora play Mallow and Aghada meet Sliabh Rua.

On August 27, Ballinascarthy meet Bishopstown and St Vincent’s play Tracton and Cobh meet Sarsfields.

There are three games on September 3, where Sarsfields take on St Vincent’s, Sliabh Rua meet Cobh and Tracton take on Aghada.

