Premier SFC preview: West Cork derby tops the bill this weekend

SUNDAY’S mouthwatering West Cork derby in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC tops the bill this weekend.

Near neighbours Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers clash in Enniskeane at 3pm from Group A. Clonakilty had seven points to spare over Valley Rovers in the opening group game. Goalkeeper Mark White is on a great run of form, not just minding the house but contributing from play, he kicked two points in the first group-stage match.

Clon have some really good footballers, the likes of Liam O’Donovan, Dan Peet, Seán White, Tomás Clancy, Maurice Shanley, Darragh Gough, Conor Daly and Seán McEvoy are top players.

Carbery Rangers made it to the last eight last campaign and how dearly would they love to get one over on their rivals and put one foot in the knockout phase. Ross showed different characteristics in the 0-11 draw with Castlehaven in the opening match.

Darragh Hayes is the main player up front but Ross are far from a one man team. Ciarán Santry has been impressive in the forward area with the O’Rourke brothers John and Peadar supplementing the attack. The experience of Brian Shanahan and James Fitzpatrick will be key in this one.

Castlehaven will be warm favourites to beat Valley Rovers in the other Group A game this weekend. The two sides clash in Clonakilty tomorrow at 5pm. Brian Hurley missed the Ross game due to injury and is doubtful for tomorrow’s match. Mark Collins is a big player for James McCarthy’s side, while Michael Hurley will be looking to make an impact in this one having being relatively quiet in the previous match.

Mark Collins is a big player for Castlehaven. Pic: Larry Cummins

Valley Rovers haven’t had a great 2023 to date. Relegated from the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 football league and soundly beaten by Clonakilty in round one. The experienced Fiachra Lynch hit 0-7 of his sides 1-9 in the opening round defeat. Conceding 0-20 in that game will be a concern.

There is a city derby in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight as St Finbarr’s and St Michael’s clash in Group C at 7.30pm. The Barrs were ruthless in their opening day win over Mallow, 4-15 to 0-9 in what was an excellent team performance. Steven Sherlock continued his good form as he hit 1-10. Jamie Burns and Billy Hennessy are vital players in defence.

St Michael’s would have taken encouragement from their second-half display in the one-point defeat to Douglas in the first match. Andrew Murphy, Daniel Meaney and Adam Hennessy are crucial to the Mahon sides chances here as they look to get their first points.

The other game in the group is the meeting of Douglas and Mallow tomorrow in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3pm. Both sides head into this one in contrasting moods. Douglas late winner against St Michael’s through Seán Powter will give them a right shot in the arm. They will look to the likes of Seán Wilson, Brian Hartnett, Darragh Kelly and Alan O’Hare to make it two wins from two.

Mallow face an uphill task to make a favourable impression in the group. Paul Lyons, Sam Copps, Eoin Stanton are key players. Mattie Taylor and Shane Merritt add Cork experience.

There is a double header from Group B on Sunday in Páirc Uí Rinn. First up at 2pm, both teams who suffered opening round defeats. Ballincollig were below par in their eleven-point defeat to Nemo Rangers. There is no shortage of firepower with Cian Dorgan, Darren Murphy, Liam O’Connell and Darragh O’Mahony up front.

Ballincollig manager Podsie O'Mahony. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Carrigaline were beaten 1-10 to 0-11 against Éire Óg in round one. The Coakley brothers Niall and Brian are big threats up front with the hard working Evan Ryle also an integral player.

Reigning champions Nemo Rangers will be expected to take care of the challenge from Éire Óg with that game throwing in at 4pm. They didn’t even get out of second gear in their comfortable win over Ballincollig and have Luke Connolly back having missed the first game.

Daniel Goulding is a doubt for Éire Óg as the Ovens club will be looking to the likes of Colm O’Callaghan, Joe Cooper and Jack Murphy to spring an upset.

GROUP A

TOMORROW: Castlehaven v Valley Rovers, Clonakilty, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers, Enniskeane, 3pm.

Results: Castlehaven 0-11 Carbery Rangers 0-11; Clonakilty 0-20 Valley Rovers 1-9.

GROUP B

SUNDAY: Ballincollig v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Nemo Rangers v Éire Óg, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.

Results: Nemo Rangers 2-11 Ballincollig 0-6; Éire Óg 1-10 Carrigaline 0-11.

GROUP C

TONIGHT: St Finbarr’s v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

TOMORROW: Douglas v Mallow, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm.

Results: St Finbarr’s 4-15 Mallow 0-9; Douglas 2-8 St Michael’s 2-7.