SAFC Preview: Season on the line for Knocknagree v Fermoy

Beaten in last years decider, Knocknagree can't afford another loss
Kevin Davis of O'Donovan Rossa races through the Knocknagree defence in the SAFC at Macroom three weeks ago. Picture: Denis Minihane

Barry O'Mahony

O’DONOVAN ROSSA can take an important step towards qualification to the knockout phase of the Bon Secours Hospital SAFC when play Kanturk on Sunday in Macroom at 4pm.

Last seasons beaten semi-finalists registered an impressive 2-9 to 0-11 win over Knocknagree first day out, with Dónal Óg Hodnett and Kevin Hegarty bagging the key goals, and that win puts them in pole position to capture one of the two places on offer in Group A. PIFC winners Kanturk had a stunning comeback win over Fermoy, 3-13 to 2-12, three weeks ago, but how much the last two demanding weeks of hurling has taken out of them remains to be seen.

It makes the Knocknagree v Fermoy encounter tomorrow in Buttevant (5pm) all the more critical for both sides prospects of progressing. The Duhallow side are one of the teams fancied to lift the crown this season and need to bounce back after losing to O'Donovan Rossa. Knocknagree will be looking to the likes of Anthony O’Connor, Denis O’Connor and Eoghan McSweeney to fire them to victory.

Fermoy, similar to Kanturk, a dual club who have been hurling over the last two weekends. David Lardner, Shane Aherne and Pádraig de Róiste will lead their charge as they look to get their championship aspirations back on track.

In Group B, the pressure is on both Kiskeam and Clyda Rovers ahead of their meeting tomorrow in Kanturk (7.30pm). Kiskeam were beaten 0-15 to 1-8 against Newmarket in the opening round. Seán Meehan’s absence due to injury was and is a huge blow for the Duhallow club. Thomas Casey chipped in with 1-3 the last day.

Clyda Rovers were beaten by a single point, 0-15 to 1-11 against Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh three weeks ago on a day where Conor Corbett kicked 1-5. Big Dan O’Callaghan will be a real handful on the edge of the square in this one.

Newmarket and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh come into their meeting on Sunday in Kiskeam with a 4pm throw in time knowing a win for either team will put one foot in the knockout phase. Newmarket only avoided relegation last season by beating Bandon but dogged it out against Kiskeam in round one three weeks ago to get off to a great start. The Duhallow side have no shortage of scoring power, with Conor O’Keeffe, Hugh O’Connor and Ryan O’Keeffe all top quality forwards in this grade.

Ben Seartan inspired Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh to that important opening round win over Clyda Rovers as the experienced forward landed 0-8. Conchúir Ó Loingsigh and Donagh Seartan also know where the posts are.

Conchúir Ó Loingsigh is a key player for Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Picture: Martin Walsh.
Conchúir Ó Loingsigh is a key player for Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Picture: Martin Walsh.

A West Cork derby with bragging rights and championship survival on the line tomorrow in Rossmore at 5pm. Ilen Rovers were disappointing in their 1-12 to 0-4 first round defeat to Bishopstown. The Baltimore side struggled up front as the scoreline suggested. Michael Sheehy kicked two points against the Town while Peter O’Driscoll and Seán O’Donovan landed a point apiece.

Newcestown suffered top flight relegation last season and are expected to go very deep into the SAFC championship this season. They were on the wrong side of a tough and close game against Dohenys three weeks ago, 0-9 to 0-8. David Buckley is their go to man up front.

Both sides buoyed by opening round wins meet on Sunday in Bandon at 4pm as Bishopstown and Dohenys lock horns. Brian Clifford kicked 0-5 for the Town in the comfortable win over Ilen Rovers while the impressive Kieran McFadden contributed 1-1.

Aaron Mannix was the Dohenys hero in the one-point derby win over Newcestown first day out as the substitute converted a 45 four minutes into injury-time. Mark Buckley and Fionn Herlihy lead the attack while captain Eoin Lavers is integral in defence.

GROUP A 

TOMORROW: Knocknagree v Fermoy, Buttevant, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Kanturk v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 4pm.

Results: Kanturk 3-13 Fermoy 2-12; O’Donovan Rossa 2-9 Knocknagree 0-11.

GROUP B 

TOMORROW: Kiskeam v Clyda Rovers, Kanturk, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY: Newmarket v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Kiskeam, 4pm.

Results: Newmarket 0-15 Kiskeam 1-8; Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 0-15 Clyda Rovers 1-11.

GROUP C 

TOMORROW: Ilen Rovers v Newcestown, Rossmore, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Bishopstown v Dohenys, Bandon, 4pm.

Results: Bishopstown 1-12 Ilen Rovers 0-4; Dohenys 0-9 Newcestown 0-8.

