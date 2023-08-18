PIFC Preview: Macroom and Iveleary clash in a huge local derby

A local derby is big enough but when championship survival is also on the line, it adds another layer of significance.

Muskerry rivals Macroom and Iveleary meet in the Bon Secours Hospital PIFC tomorrow in Cill na Martra at 4pm with both sides hoping to bounce back from opening day defeats. They might be separated by just 14km but this is just a second ever championship meeting between the respective first teams. The previous meeting was back in 1945 in the Muskerry JAFC semi-final when Macroom won 1-7 to 1-2.

Macroom were disappointing in their opening game in Group B, a five-point defeat to another Mid-Cork rival in the shape of Naomh Abán, 1-14 to 1-9. Dylan Quinn and Mark Corrigan are key players for Conor Hurley’s outfit.

For so long, Iveleary have looked up to their neighbours, and now they meet on an even keel. The Inchigeela side lost in the semi-final last season and have the players capable of at least reaching that stage again spearheaded by Cork senior Chris Óg Jones.

After beating St Vincent’s by a point in the relegation play-off last season, it was a hugely important win for Naomh Abán against Macroom three weeks ago to ease any worries they might have had. Éadbhard Ó Mír kicked 0-5 in the 1-14 to 1-9 derby success in the opening round. The Ballyvourney side face Bantry Blues in the other Group B encounter on Sunday in Inchigeela at 4pm.

Bantry eked out a 1-14 to 1-12 win over Iveleary first day out. Paddy Cronin was their chief scorer in that match with 0-6.

It’s do-or-die territory for Bandon and Nemo Rangers second team in Group A tomorrow in Carrigadrohid at 5pm. Bandon were beaten by seven points, 2-13 to 1-9 against Rockchapel in the first group match. Six points came from frees through Mark Sugrue.

Nemo play a day before their first team so they will have more or less the same squad as the first match. Ross Corkery and Ronan Dalton contributed in Nemo’s one-point defeat to Castletownbere and will be vital again for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side here.

In the other Group A encounter, Rockchapel made it to the last eight in 2022 and a win on Sunday against Castletownbere in Clondrohid at 4pm will put one foot in the knockout stages. Mikey McAuliffe, who has impressed for Duhallow this campaign, will be Rockchapel's go to man in this Group A contest.

Jason O'Callaghan is a key player for Rockchapel. Picture: David Keane

Castletownbere edged out Nemo three weeks ago on a scoreline of 0-11 to 1-7 on a day when star forward Garry Murphy landed 0-7.

In Group C, Aghada take on Na Piarsaigh tomorrow in Cobh at 5pm with both teams looking for their first points of the season. The other match in the group involves two teams tipped to go a long way this season as Cill na Martra and Kilshannig do battle on Sunday in Donoughmore at 4pm.

GROUP A

TOMORROW: Bandon v Nemo Rangers, Carrigadrohid, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Rockchapel v Castletownbere, Clondrohid, 4pm.

Results: Rockchapel 2-13 Bandon 1-9; Castletownbere 0-11 Nemo Rangers 1-7.

GROUP B

TOMORROW: Macroom v Iveleary, Cill na Martra, 4pm.

SUNDAY: Naomh Abán v Bantry Blues, Inchigeela, 4pm.

Results: Naomh Abán 1-14 Macroom 1-9; Bantry Blues 1-14 Iveleary 1-12.

GROUP C

TOMORROW: Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Cobh, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Cill na Martra v Kilshannig, Donoughmore, 4pm.

Results: Cill na Martra 0-11 Aghada 0-8; Kilshannig 2-25 Na Piarsaigh 0-5.