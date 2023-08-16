Cork man guides Australasia ladies' football team to glory at World Games 2023

VALLEY Rovers club man Brendan Coleman recently guided the Australasia ladies' football team to success in the World Games that were held over a number of days in Derry.

The Cork man managed the star-studded team to World Games 2023 glory after they comfortably defeated London side Parnells in the final.

Their recent success represented the second successive time they have won the World Games with Coleman at the helm.

Following the recent completion of the World Games, Brendan has stayed behind in Ireland for the short term as he visits family in Cork and takes in football and hurling championship games featuring his beloved Valley Rovers.

“I am still here in beautiful County Cork getting in some championship games and connecting with friends and family,” he said.

Brendan is currently based in Sydney having also spent time living in Darwin in Australia. He loves living in Sydney.

“I have been living in Sydney for eleven years. It is the best city in the world, and I’ve travelled to my fair share of cities. I previously lived in Darwin for three years but nothing compares to Sydney's atmosphere, opportunity, and lifestyle.”

The Australasia ladies football squad who won the World Games 2023 final pictured with their coaches.

Despite living in the Southern Hemisphere for several years, Brendan still follows the progress of his beloved Valley Rovers and Cork GAA through The Echo.

“With modern-day technology, it is so easy to keep in touch with the GAA and the community back home. I love reading The Echo every Monday evening for a look back at all the GAA games over the weekend.”

The GAA coach has great memories from his days playing both codes with Valley Rovers, before becoming involved in managing several teams in the club.

“I started like any young lad at the age of eight under the great leadership of Father Murphy. I played both hurling and football up to the junior level. I have great memories of playing with Valley Rovers.

"I won a few minor championships and then moved into the management side of things."

"I was involved in the management team that brought the first intermediate football title to Valley Rovers in 2008.

“The following year we won the premier football title and the intermediate hurling championship. We played our first-ever senior game in Ballygarvan against Nemo Rangers in 2010. I stepped away from management duty in 2011.

"I also had a very successful few years managing the camogie team in Valley Rovers where we won a junior county title,” he added.

Brendan is currently involved with the Cormac McAnallens GAA Club in Sydney. He said they are always looking to recruit any Cork players who want to play GAA in Sydney.

“I was briefly involved with the Central Coast GAA Club but joined up with Cormac McAnallens Club in 2019. We have great team camaraderie and have members from all thirty-two counties.

"I would highly recommend anyone moving abroad to find a local GAA club as it makes it easier to settle in. We would love to hear from Cork people who are living in Sydney. I would encourage people to connect with our Cormac McAnallens Facebook page.”

Brendan Coleman pictured with players from the Australasia ladies' football team who recently won the World Games 2023 final.

Brendan was involved in a managerial capacity this year with the Cormac McAnallens adult hurling team. He said the standard of the club championship is very strong.

“I am over the Cormac McAnallens hurling team. The standard this year in Sydney was the best I’ve ever seen. There are plenty of talented players moving to Australia including some former intercounty players.”

The Valley Rovers club man has now led the Australasia ladies' football team to consecutive World Games titles. He has enjoyed a very successful coaching tenure in Australia as he revealed.

“I applied for the position of New South Wales ladies football manager in 2017 and I was successful in getting the role. I led the team to the last three State championships in Australia. I was approached by Australasia to coach their ladies' football team at the World Games in 2019 which we successfully won.

"I was approached again this year to become manager for this year's World Games in Derry and I didn’t have to have to think twice about accepting the role. The grade we won was for the Irish-born players which is the top grade.”

The Australasia ladies' footballers defeated Parnells on a final scoreline of 3-10 to 0-5 in the final. Brendan said they enjoyed great celebrations after their triumph.

“We beat Parnells who I would consider to be the best ladies' team in England.

"We had incredible celebrations. We ended up booking our own hotel which was attended by 350 people."

"It was a great day for players, managers, friends, and family.”

Australasia was backboned by two Cork players in their last World Games triumph in 2019. Brendan this year was the sole Cork representative.

“Unfortunately, no Cork player made the cut for this year's team. There were two Cork players involved in 2019 notably Noreen O’Sullivan of Castlehaven and Sarah Galvin of Bandon.”

“The games were an unbelievable success,” said the GAA enthusiast.

“There were over 1,500 players that came to Derry. There were teams from Australia, Argentina, China, Canada, the Middle East, New York, North America, Asia, Europe, and Britain. The Derry GAA County Board has an unbelievable setup in Owenbeg.

“So much planning went into hosting these games over the last 18 months. The next World Games will be held in 2026,” he added.