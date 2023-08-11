Cork hurling numbers game: Facts and figures from championship opening round

1 – Champions from last year beaten in their opening match.

Unfortunately for Inniscarra, who claimed the Co-op SuperStores Premier IHC title in dramatic fashion with a replay win over Castlemartyr last October, they were beaten on their SAHC debut by Killeagh.

Premier senior champions St Finbarr’s beat Newtownshandrum, Fr O’Neills made the step up from senior A to premier with a draw against Charleville, Dungourney made a splash at premier intermediate as they beat Ballincollig and Ballygiblin came out on top in intermediate A against Douglas.

2 – Repeats of recent county Premier SHC finals in the group phase.

In the three years since the change in format, four clubs have reached the decider and three of them – Blackrock, Midleton and Glen Rovers – were drawn together in Group A. The Rockies got off to a strong start last week against the Glen and now the northsiders must pick themselves up for Sunday’s repeat of the 2021 final against Midleton in Carrigtwohill.

Brian Walsh of Cloyne getting between Fermoy players Darragh Daly and Adam Creed during their Co-op SAHC match in Youghal. Picture: Dan Linehan

3 – Top seeds beaten in the opening set of SAHC games.

Last year’s beaten finalists Courcey Rovers and semi-finalists Fermoy along with Na Piarsaigh – relegated from premier senior last year – were given the highest rankings in last December’s draw but they were beaten by Ballyhea, Cloyne and Bride Rovers respectively.

4 – Draws in six IAHC games.

While the Group C games produced two winners – Ballygiblin beating Douglas and Midleton overcoming Cloughduv – Youghal and Lisgoold shared 34 points in group A while Aghada-Aghabullogue finished 1-17 each. In Group B, Mayfield and Blackrock were tied at 1-16 each while Sarsfields and Kildorrery scored 1-13 against each other.

4 – Straight draws for Watergrasshill in the Premier IHC.

Unfortunate to be eliminated at the group stage despite having an unbeaten record last year, the Imokilly side came from seven points down against Kilworth last week to finish tied yet again.

10 – Wides for Carrigtwohill in the first half of their SAHC win, having played with the wind.

It was a feature last week that teams struggled to properly harness the elements at their backs, but it mattered little to Carrig – leading by 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time – Mallow had had just one wide – Frank Flannery’s side added six unanswered scores on the resumption to strengthen their grip on the game.

2023 Kanturk's Tommy Walsh is tackled by Sarsfield's Bryan Murphy during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Fermoy - the match produced just one goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

11 – Goals in six Premier SHC games last week, an average of 1.83.

While Blackrock scored three to Glen Rovers’ one on Friday night, half of the matches – Fr O’Neills-Charleville, Kanturk-Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s-Newtownshandrum – produced just one goal.

12 – Straight wins for Ballygiblin in championship games in Cork.

After drawing with Fermoy’s second team in the group stage of the 2021 Avondhu JAHC, they beat Araglen in their last round-robin match before seeing off Kilshannig, Charleville and Clyda Rovers take the North Cork divisional title. Then, Passage and Dromtarriffe were overcome as they claimed county glory.

Last year, in the Premier JHC, Ballygiblin beat Dripsey, Ballygarvan, Argideen Rangers, Russell Rovers and Tracton as they achieved back-to-back county titles. The IAHC victory against Douglas last week gave them the dozen – while they have also won two Munster junior titles and the All-Ireland in the whole period.

15 – Total scored by Jamie Coughlan (1-12).

While Ben Cunningham’s tally of 14 points caught the eye as St Finbarr’s began their Premier SHC defence with a 0-25 to 1-16 win over Newtownshandrum last Saturday, the Cork U20 star was not the game’s top scorer.

Instead, that accolade went to former Cork panellist Coughlan, who finished with 1-12 for Newtown, with ten frees and one 65. He is in at fifth in the scoring charts in the competition, with Avondhu’s Stephen Condon and Carrigdhoun’s Brian Kelleher joint-top with 2-19 and 1-22 respectively from three matches.

Peter O'Shea - seen here in Dr Harty Cup action for CBC agains Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG - scored early points in each half for Erin's Own against Douglas. Picture: Larry Cummins

29 – Cumulative seconds from the throw-ins of each half to Peter O’Shea scoring points.

The former Cork minor landed the game’s opening score for Erin's Own with just eight seconds gone and then struck again 21 seconds into the second half. Unfortunately for the Glounthaune side, they lost by 2-22 to 0-17 after Douglas pulled clear in the final quarter.

58 – Minutes on the clock before Meelin scored a goal in their 2-15 to 0-19 Premier JHC win over Russell Rovers.

Rovers, the RedFM Hurling League Division 5 champions, looked set for victory as they led by 0-17 to 0-15 with just two minutes of normal time left but two green flags by Meelin’s Mikey McAuliffe turned the game on its head.