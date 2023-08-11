Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 15:18

Picking the Cork hurler for the Barry Nash role

Rebels have plenty of skillful operators up the pitch but need a playmaker to dictate the tempo from corner-back
Inniscarra's Sean O'Donoghue wins possession from Castlemartyr's James Lawton. O'Donoghue is a forward with his club. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Derek daly

WHILE Cork harbour ambitions of being the team that eventually knock Limerick off of their perch they must learn from them.

Simple attributes such as work-rate, physicality and focus are givens. John Kiely’s side is the benchmark here but there are other areas the Rebels can pick up on.

Take Barry Nash as an example. 

There is probably no other county where the South Liberties club man would be deployed as a corner-back. Limerick have practically changed the game of hurling by handing him the number four geansaí, as he has become such an integral part of their attacking play from the first line of the defensive set-up.

Nash grew up as a gifted attacker. He was corner-forward in the 2015 U21 All-Ireland final win over Galway, and full-forward in the 2017 U21 Munster Final against Cork at the Gaelic Grounds, where his two points from play were crucial in their 0-16 to 1-11 win. 

Interestingly, he was flanked by Peter Casey and Tom Morrissey up top, while a certain Aaron Gillane was operating out at wing-forward in those days with Cian Lynch on the other side. 

That certainly was not your average underage forward line in hindsight.

Nash’s size and hurling would have meant that most teams would have found a place for him in their half-forward line, or even midfield, but due to the presence of so many generational players already, there was simply no room at the inn for him. 

And yet, he was too gifted a hurler to just let sit on the bench. Hence the move to corner-back, where he has effectively invented the role of marauding, play-maker from deep.

To be fair, most players who play in a full-back line for their county rarely actually play there for their club. Sean O’Donoghue usually lines up at centre-forward or midfield for Inniscarra, Niall O’Leary is Castlelyons’ regular centre back, the Downeys usually play in the half-back line for the Glen, as those Damien Cahalane for the Barrs and Dáire O’Leary for Watergrasshill. 

Newtownshandrum's Jamie Coughlan wins possession from St Finbarr's Damien Cahalane during the Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC at Mourneabbey. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The reason is a simple one, they are too good and too valuable to be restricted to a spoiling role. 

It is difficult to identify a player who might be able to do a Nash-type role for Cork. 

Obviously, the queue in the Cork middle eight isn't as strong as Limerick’s so it is less likely for someone like Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman or Ethan Twomey to get squeezed back as Nash. The point is that at inter-county level normal positions do not apply.

Corner-backs probably get on the most ball, either from short puck-outs, or just from being a spare man, so they are likely to have time and space to work it up the pitch.

With that in mind, you might want one of your best strikers in this position. They would also have to be well capable of doing a man-marking job if required, as after all, that is bullet point number one in the job description.

