Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 08:50

Cork City v UCD: Nothing less than a win will do at Turner's Cross

Return of Ruairi Keating is vital to securing three points as the battle to avoid the drop intensifies
Cork City v UCD: Nothing less than a win will do at Turner's Cross

Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers and Aaron Bolger of Cork City battling at Tallaght Stadium. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v UCD, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

THERE is no other way to view this game other than it being a must-win for City. 

With only 10 games remaining and the gap between the Rebel Army and Drogheda United currently at six points, City have to start winning games and they won’t get a better opportunity than against bottom-of-the-table UCD. 

There’s no sugarcoating this. If City fail to get three points against the Students; they deserve to end up in the relegation play-off position. 

UCD will be playing First Division football next season, and unlike in the past when you would associate the Students with being a good footballing side or having one or two exceptional players, it’s hard to make that argument for this current group.

City have to build on their performance against Shamrock Rovers. 

Part of me was impressed by their fight and attitude in the match but then part of me is thinking that players shouldn’t be praised for battling and running in a game, when that is the minimum a team should be doing. 

However, if they show that same attitude and fight against UCD then City should have no problems.

City will be hoping that they will have Ruairi Keating available again tonight. 

If City are going to get out of trouble then they need someone who is capable of getting five or six goals in the remaining games, and Keating is the only player in the squad I see capable of this. 

MISSED

I was a little critical of Keating a few weeks ago but that was because I didn’t believe he was performing to what he is capable of.  

However, he is a very good player and sometimes it takes the absence of a player from a team to realise just what he does for the side and City certainly missed Keating’s leadership, goal scoring and just his presence on the pitch. 

It was clear that they were missing something up front because as good as Tunde Owolabi was when he first got a run of games in the team, his recent performances have severely dropped off.

I would expect that City will continue with the four at the back as they were against Rovers rather than the three or five that they are more accustomed to playing. 

The five at the back is more cautious and City need to be winning games. With the four; City just looked to have a better shape about them in and out of possession. 

Cork City's Barry Coffey shoots past Shamrock Rovers' goalkeeper Alan Mannus to score. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher
Cork City's Barry Coffey shoots past Shamrock Rovers' goalkeeper Alan Mannus to score. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

However, I understand why they have shied away from playing with four at the back more frequently because there is a lack of threatening wingers in the side, and perhaps if City are going to bring in some more free agents then this is the position that they are looking to strengthen.

There can be no excuses from City tonight. 

They will be under a little pressure because it is a game they have to win and should win because of the opposition they are facing. Dropping points is not an option

More in this section

Everton girls academy going from strength to strength Everton girls academy going from strength to strength
Premier League Fixtures The Longshot: Robots advance toenails and very little else
The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the Cork club hurling team and player of the week The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the Cork club hurling team and player of the week
Cork Soccer
2023 Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show - Sport Ireland Classic

Shane Sweetnam wins Sport Ireland Classic on opening day of the Dublin Horse Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more