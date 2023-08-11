Cork City v UCD: Nothing less than a win will do at Turner's Cross

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v UCD, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

THERE is no other way to view this game other than it being a must-win for City.

With only 10 games remaining and the gap between the Rebel Army and Drogheda United currently at six points, City have to start winning games and they won’t get a better opportunity than against bottom-of-the-table UCD.

There’s no sugarcoating this. If City fail to get three points against the Students; they deserve to end up in the relegation play-off position.

UCD will be playing First Division football next season, and unlike in the past when you would associate the Students with being a good footballing side or having one or two exceptional players, it’s hard to make that argument for this current group.

City have to build on their performance against Shamrock Rovers.

Part of me was impressed by their fight and attitude in the match but then part of me is thinking that players shouldn’t be praised for battling and running in a game, when that is the minimum a team should be doing.

However, if they show that same attitude and fight against UCD then City should have no problems.

City will be hoping that they will have Ruairi Keating available again tonight.

If City are going to get out of trouble then they need someone who is capable of getting five or six goals in the remaining games, and Keating is the only player in the squad I see capable of this.

MISSED

I was a little critical of Keating a few weeks ago but that was because I didn’t believe he was performing to what he is capable of.

However, he is a very good player and sometimes it takes the absence of a player from a team to realise just what he does for the side and City certainly missed Keating’s leadership, goal scoring and just his presence on the pitch.

It was clear that they were missing something up front because as good as Tunde Owolabi was when he first got a run of games in the team, his recent performances have severely dropped off.

I would expect that City will continue with the four at the back as they were against Rovers rather than the three or five that they are more accustomed to playing.

The five at the back is more cautious and City need to be winning games. With the four; City just looked to have a better shape about them in and out of possession.

Cork City's Barry Coffey shoots past Shamrock Rovers' goalkeeper Alan Mannus to score. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

However, I understand why they have shied away from playing with four at the back more frequently because there is a lack of threatening wingers in the side, and perhaps if City are going to bring in some more free agents then this is the position that they are looking to strengthen.

There can be no excuses from City tonight.

They will be under a little pressure because it is a game they have to win and should win because of the opposition they are facing. Dropping points is not an option