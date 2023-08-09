Parting Glass for all to see

“Of all the comrades that e’er I had, They’re sorry for my going …”

THESE poignant lines of the well-known song The Parting Glass, which was beautifully sung at a memorial for the late Dillon Quirke last weekend.

During that ceremony his club grounds were also officially renamed after him.

The 24-year-old Clonoulty Rossmore clubman, and Tipperary senior intercounty hurler, passed away on August 5 last year, during a club game on the field of the fabled Semple Stadium in Thurles.

He had lined out for his club that day, marking one of his best friends — Craig Morgan — who also played for Tipp. However, Dillon, who was captain of his club on that day has they played Kilruane McDonaghs, never saw the end of that game.

Where were you when you heard the news? It’s a question people often ask when a major historical or pop culture event happens. Well, for the world of GAA this was one of those moments in time where everything stopped for a second.

I was at an event in Killarney, full of Tipperary people who would have been very into their GAA.

As the news filtered through that the game had been abandoned and that Dillon had been taken away, and then later on that he had passed away, there was an air of disbelief.

No one I spoke to at that event knew him personally, nor did I. That didn’t stop a few tears being shed by some in attendance.

I was reading pieces in local and national newspapers over the weekend – interviews with Dillon’s family, friends and clubmates. These pieces detailed a proud and wonderful legacy left behind by such the young man.

Timmy Hammersley, former Tipp hurler and clubmate of Dillon’s, gave a powerful interview to the Tipperary Star, where he praised Dillon’s character and work ethic, adding: “he always kept that genuine attitude”.

There were many other words used to describe the 24-year-old over the weekend, inspirational being one that stuck with me.

And that word is something that could also be used for Dillon’s family in the wake of his death.

His family have turned the tragedy into something positive. They set up the Dillon Quirke Foundation for cardiac screening of young GAA players.

On the foundation’s website it states: “Sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) takes 100 young lives in Ireland every year. With your help, our aim is to raise awareness and save lives by screening every GAA player both male and female from the age of 12 upwards.”

What extraordinary resilience his family have.

Throughout the last 12 months there were also a number of other initiatives to raise the profile of the foundation – one being a Tipperary versus Kilkenny senior hurling challenge back in February.

There was also, and to my mind the best idea of all, a Dillon Quirke Foundation jersey launched.

They’re deep blue with yellow, and have an iconic image on the front of Dillon’s hand holding a red helmet and hurley into the air following Clonoulty Rossmore’s 2018 senior county championship success – the symbol of the charity.

But, the symbol brought its own controversies — or rather the GAA did.

Several months before Tipperary and Limerick were due to play in Tipp’s first senior championship game of 2023, both counties had come to an agreement with their sponsors that the jerseys of both teams would feature the iconic image.

However, the GAA refused after deciding that the promotion of charities on players’ gear would be prohibited.

“The new protocols have been devised in an effort to help us and our counties to ensure consistency in what non-GAA messaging appears on county playing jerseys, and when,” GAA director of communications Alan Milton told the Irish Times in March.

This stance went down like a lead balloon, and it has been referenced numerous times since.

Most recently, former Galway hurler turned pundit Joe Canning spoke candidly on RTÉ’s

The Sunday Game following this year’s All Ireland on the issue.

The GAA is a community organization, and to refuse a commemoration to one of its own on intercounty jerseys is inexcusable. It is plain wrong.

Regardless, such is the high volume of interest that has been shown in the jerseys, the foundation’s website asks for people to order them three weeks before they’re needed.

Dillon’s death left a mark on, not only the people who knew him, but the entire GAA family.

And I have no doubt he will be spoken about and remembered fondly for many years to come.