Ballincollig and Bishopstown share the spoils in exciting P1MFC game

Ballincollig 1-9

Bishopstown 1-9

THE spoils were shared between Ballincollig and Bishopstown in the Cork Premier 1 Minor Football Championship on Wednesday after an action packed second half.

The point apiece now means that both sides have to win their last game to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

Both sides were coming into the game off the back of a loss with Ballincollig being beaten by St Finbarr's and Bishopstown falling to Douglas.

Ballincollg's Cian O'Connor makes a solo run downfield during the minor football championship premier group 1 match between Ballincollig and Bishopstown at Ballincollig, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

The first half started slowly with only three scores on the board in the opening 15 minutes.

The only incident of note was a penalty given the way of Bishopstown after Cillian Murray was dragged down in the box 10 minutes in. Murray stepped up but missed the penalty putting it wide of the target.

Bishopstown were the certainly the better of the two sides in the first half and looked like they would be going in ahead at the break.

Peter Rose of Ballincollig and Gary Holland in action during the minor football championship premier group 1 match between Ballincollig and Bishopstown at Ballincollig, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

That was until the 31st minute when the ball broke along the floor to Ballincollig man George Howard who buried it soccer style past the helpless Cormac Bohan.

Ballincollig would go in 1-3 to 0-5 ahead at the interval.

Ballincollig started the second half brightly with two quick points. Howard went through on goal again but his goal bound effort was saved brilliantly by keeper Bohan.

However, Bishopstown’s response was emphatic. An excellent solo run from wing-forward Gary Holland saw him weave his way around three Ballincollig defenders and roll the ball beautifully into the bottom left corner after 38 minutes.

It could have been two quick fire goals for Bishopstown if only for the goalkeeping brilliance of Coalan Walsh who parried wide of the posts from a powerful close range shot.

Bishopstown's Gary Holland fields the ball while under pressure from Ballincollig's Cian O'Connor during the minor football championship premier group 1 match between Ballincollig and Bishopstown at Ballincollig, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

The sides traded scores down the home stretch with neither side looking like they would pull away.

With the final play of the game Ballincollig goalscorer George Howard had the chance to put it over but Bishopstown’s Charlie Vaughan had other ideas.

The defender threw his body on the ball, shutting down Howard’s last ditch attempt for the match winning score.

Scorers for Ballincollig: G Howard 1-0, C Ahern 0-3, D Miskella 0-2 (0-1f), D O’Leary 0-2 (0-1f), E Dwyer and C Power 0-1 each.

Scorers for Bishopstown: G Holland 1-3, B Cahill 0-3 (0-2f), O Foley 0-2, N Crowley 0-1f.

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; C Sommers, D Lee, C Power; C O’Connor, T Morgan, S O’Sullivan; B O’Connell, G Howard; T Murphy, C Ahern, K O’Leary; D Miskella, E Dwyer, D O’Leary.

Subs: P Rose for C Sommers (30), F Jozefowski for E Dwyer (52).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Bohan; B O’Callaghan, C Vaughan, H Wixted; C Caplice, D Murphy, S Wiseman; O Foley, D O’Rourke; G Holland, C Murray, D Murphy; J Tompkins, N Crowley, B Cahill.

Subs: A Roche for D O’Rourke (45).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwin (Eire Óg).