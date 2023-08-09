Cathal Mullins kicks a hat-trick for Mallow in their big win over Valley Rovers in the P1MFC

Valley Rovers 0-3

Mallow 7-15

MALLOW'S perfect start to the Rebel Og Premier 1 Minor football championship continued with a 7-15 to 0-3 victory over Valley Rovers in Brinny on Wednesday evening.

The north-Cork side were led by Cathal Mullins and Ben O’Shea, with the pair combining to score 5-11 over the sixty minutes that were played.

It was another impressive performance from the club that started the championship season with a 2-11 to 1-5 victory over Beara.

Pictured at the Minor football championship Premier 1 at Brinny was Valley Rovers Liam Dineen being tackled by Mallow's Jack Roche. Picture Denis Boyle

The win in Brinny was a statement unto itself, and it started with O’Shea’s first goal.

Mallow won the kick-out and sent the ball to Mullins, and the Cork underage star was denied a green flag through an excellent save by Liam Dineen.

Daire Lynch followed this up for his club by putting the ball over from open play, and Mullins got the next point.

With his tally open for the night, he raised another white flag and then O’Shea hit the back of the net.

It was 2-3 to no score with just about ten minutes played, and there was no let-up to the intensity that Mallow played with.

Gearoid O’Daly set up Jack Roche when they got the ball back, and the midfielder was denied a goal by the finest of margins.

They did win a free during their next attacking spell, and Mullins easily worked this to add another point to his personal record.

Mallow got four more points with the time that was left in the first half and Richard McAuliffe’s goal made the scoreboard read 3-8 to nothing at the break.

Aaron Murphy raised Mallow’s fourth green flag, with this moment coming just seconds after he came on for Luke Buckley.

Mallow continued to get the ball and create scoring chances, and Mullins getting the final two goals of the night for his club.

Pictured at the Minor football championship Premier 1 at Brinny was Valley Rovers Donagh Sheils chasing Mallow's Luke Buckley. Picture Denis Boyle

The best summarisation of the north Cork side’s dominance on the day, was that Valley Rovers only got one point from open play. Matthew Kelleher put that over as the clock turned red, and Mullins responded by using a free to get his final point of the night and take his total tally to 3-7.

Scorers for Mallow: C Mullins 3-7 (2f), B O’Shea 2-4, R McAuliffe 1-0, A Murphy 1-0, D Lynch 0-1, A Hourigan B Philips, and J Roche all 0-1.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: S Browne 0-2 (2f), M Kelleher 0-1.

Valley Rovers: L Dineen; L Humphreys, B Curtin, J LeBlanc, D Shiels, N Daly, E Galgey, M Slattery, L Casey, S Crowe, M Kelleher, D Brady, N Hennessy, S Brown, C Murphy.

Mallow: D Fray; E Murphy, A Roche, C Cunningham, E Sheehan, E Walsh, P Britton, G Daly, J Roche, C Mullins, L Buckley, D Lynch, R McAuliffe, B O’Shea, A Hourigan.

Subs: J Kiely for McAuliffe (14), A Murphy for Buckley (45), B McPhilips for Hourigan (50).

Referee: Ian Thomas (Carrigaline)