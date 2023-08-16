Big derby games in the Cork football championships this weekend

THERE’S nothing quite a local derby to stir the blood.

There are a good few big rivalries taking place this weekend in the second round of games in the Bon Secours Hospital football championships. When you’re playing the team from only over the road, it adds an extra layer of significance to the fixture with more than just two points on the line.

Friday, Premier SFC, St Finbarr’s v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm

What a tasty dish to serve up for a hectic weekend, featuring city rivals only 6.6km apart and the pressure firmly on last year’s SAFC winners St Michael’s.

The Mahon club have to win to remain in the chase for a knockout spot from Group C. They played well in the last quarter against Douglas first day out, the newly promoted side trailed by six points until a pair of late goals, the second of which arrived in stoppage time from captain Andrew Murphy to bring them level for the first time all evening.

St Michael’s couldn’t hold on for a point, Seán Powter came up trumps with a point in the dying seconds as Douglas won 2-8 to 2-7. Anything from this game will be seen as a huge positive for St Michael’s. Avoiding finishing bottom will be the first port of call.

St Finbarr’s aim of winning a second Andy Scannell trophy in three seasons started with a bang. Paul O’Keeffe’s side were ruthless in the 4-15 to 0-9 victory over Mallow. The Barrs will be warm favourites to make it two wins from two, but it’s a city derby, anything can happen.

Both clubs also meet in the Premier JFC on Saturday in Ballinlough at 3pm.

Saturday, SAFC, Newcestown v Ilen Rovers, Rossmore, 5pm

Both of these clubs lost on the opening day so no more room for error.

Newcestown, relegated from the top flight last season, suffered a 0-9 to 0-8 defeat to Dohenys, in what was another West Cork derby played in the venue where the game is taking place this Saturday. Newcestown will hope the result isn’t the same. David Buckley and Niall Kelly kicked 0-3 each first day out. Manager Tim Buckley will want more of a spread of scorers with only two other players (Seán O'Donovan and Richard O'Sullivan) kicking a point apiece against Dohenys.

Action from the SFC encounter between Newcestown and Ilen Rovers in 2019. The West Cork rivals clash this weekend. Picture: Denis Boyle

Ilen Rovers were very disappointing in their 1-12 to 0-4 defeat to Bishopstown three weeks ago. They surely won’t be as bad in this one with bragging rights and two huge points on the line.

Saturday, PIFC, Iveleary v Macroom, Cill na Martra, 4pm

As if there wasn’t enough significance on this Muskerry derby, both teams come into this eye-catching fixtures on the back of defeats and this one will determine who will have championship aspirations or who will be looking over their shoulder.

Chris Óg Jones spearheads the Iveleary attack, who are coached by Ballincollig’s Niall Allen, son of former Cork dual star and ex-Rebels hurling manager John. Macroom never functioned properly against Naomh Abán first day out so there would have been a lot of soul searching done since that defeat. Eolan O’Leary and Alan Quinn will lead Macroom’s charge.

Saturday, IAFC, Mitchelstown v Kildorrery, Glanworth, 5pm

An Avondhu derby with Mitchelstown once again fancied to make a big impression in this particular grade. Cathail O’Mahony missed the draw with Boherbue three weeks ago due to injury and is rated as 50-50 for this one. Kildorrery beat Ballinora by a point first day out and will relish going up against one of the top sides at this grade.

Cathail O'Mahony (on the right) is rated as 50-50 for Mitchelstown's derby encounter with Kildorrery this weekend. Picture: Jim Coughla

Sunday, Premier SFC, Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty, Enniskeane, 3pm

What a way to end the football weekend. A blockbuster West Cork derby that should bring a huge crowd to Enniskeane. Carbery Rangers performed well in the draw against Castlehaven (0-11 apiece) and could have even won it at the end.

Brian Hodnett, Brian Shanahan, James Fitzpatrick, John O'Rourke, James O’Riordan, Darragh Hayes and Ciarán Santry are some of the key Ross players. A win here would go a long way in booking a knockout place for the second successive season.

Clonakilty were impressive in their 0-20 to 1-9 win over Valley Rovers in the opening round. Goalkeeper Mark White is integral in what is a young team. Liam O’Donovan, Dan Peet, Seán White, Maurice Shanley, Darragh Gough and Cian Daly are also important figures.