Bantry Blues hoping to go one better in the PIFC

The West Cork club lost the PIFC final last year but have responded well winning the opening round of the 2023 championship
Bantry Blues hoping to go one better in the PIFC

Bantry Blues Seán O'Leary kicked 1-2 in the opening day win over Iveleary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

AFTER losing the Bon Secours Hospital PIFC final last season, a lot of people were intrigued to see the response from Bantry Blues this season and whether they would have the stomach to go again.

When a team loses a county final, it can go two ways. You can dust yourselves down and go again or else feel sorry for yourself and the season passes you by as an opportunity for redemption evaporates. The 2023 Cork Credit Unions Division 4 football league was nothing to write home about for Bantry Blues as they finished mid-table, winning four and losing five matches from nine outings.

But, there were a combination of reasons for that. The West Cork team had a lot of injuries at the start of the campaign and lads away. The team in blue and white lost their first three league games, with the last of those defeats coming at home against intermediate A side St Vincent’s, 4-14 to 2-7, which underlined their early season struggles. So they would have been pleased with how the league in the end panned out for them as they slowly got players back.

David O’Donovan, a highly respected coach, who was involved with Bandon when they won the county JAFC in 2015 and the IFC the following year, is in his second season with Bantry. The first season wasn’t a bad one even if the county final didn’t go according to plan against Kanturk, eventually losing by seven points.

It was a real coup for the West Cork club to retain the services of O'Donovan this season, and one thing is for sure with the Bandon native in charge, there will be no drop in standards. It can be challenging when you have been so close to go again the year after, but any doubts that Bantry wouldn’t have the appetite in 2023 was firmly put to bed by their gritty 1-14 to 1-12 win over Iveleary in the opening round of the PIFC three weeks ago. Seán O’Leary, who was a Cork minor in 2013 and 2014 and a Cork U21 in 2016 and 2017, scored 1-2 which was key in securing the win.

Bantry defeated Iveleary in the semi-final last campaign, 3-13 to 1-16, so it was their first acid test of the year, could they repeat last season's brilliant campaign that got them so close to the senior ranks. Bantry are a big historic club, and will be desperate to go one better this year. The next test will be Naomh Abán in the second group-stage game this Sunday in Inchigeela at 4pm. The Ballyvourney side will be buoyed following their five-point success over local rivals Macroom first day out.

Bantry Blues laid down a marker first day out, a gritty two point win over Iveleary. Picture: Martin Walsh.
Bantry Blues laid down a marker first day out, a gritty two point win over Iveleary. Picture: Martin Walsh.

It will be another test of Bantry’s mettle. But, after their opening round win, they answered a lot of questions. The team in blue and white will be keen to keep the momentum going.

