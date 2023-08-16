The senior A football championship delivers every season

SINCE the senior A football grade was introduced back in 2020 it has filled us with shock defeats, some classic games and no shortage of drama.

When this scribe was previewing the football championships a few weeks back, out of all the grades, this particular championship was one of the toughest to predict. You could really make a case for every club.

The first weekend was an outstanding success in this particular grade. Not so if you were on the losing side. It started off with a bang, Kanturk and Fermoy went head to head and it served up a cracking game despite the difficult weather conditions in Killavullen. Fermoy looked home and hosed entering the final quarter, leading 2-10 to 0-8, but a Lorcán McLoughlin goal sparked a Kanturk revival. The Duhallow side ended up winning 3-13 to 2-12. A remarkable comeback in what was an outstanding game of football.

Knocknagree, tipped by many as one of the teams tipped to go all the way this season, were beaten 2-9 to 0-11 by last year’s beaten semi-finalists O’Donovan Rossa in Macroom. In what was another open game of football where there could have definitely been more than just the two goals scored in the match, it was just another illustration of the style of football being played. There was the odd sweeper appearing every now and then but this was another match that the crowd got their money's worth.

Even factoring in O’Donovan Rossa’s semi-final appearance last season, it was still somewhat of a surprise that they took the spoils. Goals win games though, something we hear time and time again.

In what was a relatively high scoring first weekend in the senior A grade, Dohenys 0-9 to 0-8 win over Newcestown was a war of attrition. The blustery conditions didn’t help that day, but it was a tactical game and a case of whoever blinked first. It was a far cry from the two games mentioned above but the closeness of the game and the endeavor from both teams certainly kept the supporters engaged. Dohenys have made great progress over the last few seasons but it was another encounter where the fancied team came out second best.

Newcestown, relegated from the top flight last season, are one of the leading contenders for the senior A championship this year and with the likes of David Buckley, Luke Meade and Niall Kelly in the lineup, they would have been expected to have had enough for their opposition. Dohenys are no pushovers though and with Mark Buckley and Fionn Herlihy in the forward area, the team in green and white will have a say in this year’s championship.

The Duhallow derby didn’t disappoint, a huge crowd was in Kanturk for Newmarket’s 0-15 to 1-8 win over Kiskeam.

Newmarket's Conor O'Keeffe was a central figure in Newmarket's win over Kiskeam in the opening round. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There are some cracking games this weekend. Fermoy against Knocknagree in Buttevant, 5pm, Ilen Rovers v Newcestown in Rossmore, 5pm, both on Saturday and on Sunday, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Newmarket in Kiskeam at 4pm. Intriguing fixtures. Strap in.