Intermediate A and Premier Junior Hurling previews: Ballygiblin hoping for lucky 13

Ballygiblin will be aiming for their 13th straight championship win in Cork this weekend.

Since a draw with Fermoy in the round-robin stage of the 2021 Avondhu JAHC, the club have been on a winning streak that has encompassed county titles at JAHC and Premier JHC levels - while they have also gone on to win two Munster junior championships and an All-Ireland title.

Now up in the intermediate A grade, the North Cork side made a winning start in Group C last weekend against Douglas to reach the dozen but a large obstacle stands in their way in the shape of last year’s beaten finalists Cloughduv.

Having been beaten by Midleton, the Mid-Cork side will be looking to kick-start their campaign in Blarney at 3pm. Midleton face Douglas in Caherlag at 7.30pm tonight.

Unusually, Group C was the only section to produce any victories last weekend, with the matches in Groups A and B finishing level.

It means that all is still to play for and nobody can be eliminated this weekend. In Group A, Dungourney hosts as East Cork derby at 3pm tomorrow as Aghada take on Lisgoold, with Aghabullogue and Youghal clashing in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3pm on Sunday.

Both Group B games take place on Sunday. Blackrock and Sarsfields do battle in Páirc Uí Rinn at 2pm, while Watergrasshill is the venue for the meeting of Kildorrery and Mayfield at 4pm.

Ballygarvan's Tadhg O'Sullivan looks to hold off Tracton pair Graeme Webb and Michael O'Sullivan in the RedFM Hurling League Division 6 final in July. The clubs both lost their Co-op SuperStores Premier JHC openers last week. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Three of the front-runners for Premier JHC glory reached their respective league finals, with Russell Rovers coming out on top in Division 5 while Ballygarvan overcame Tracton in the Division 6 decider. However, all three were beaten in their championship openers, which makes for some intriguing battles.

Five of the six games take place on Saturday at 5pm. In Group B, the winners of the Carbery derby between Kilbrittain and Barryroe in Clonakilty will be almost certain of advancing while Ballygarvan take on Milford in Grenagh.

Argideen Rangers, who beat last year’s finalists Tracton, are up against Erin’s Own in Cloughduv in Group A, where Tracton face Glen Rovers in Ballymaw.

In Group C, Russell Rovers’ conquerors Meelin play St Catherine’s, who were in great form beating St Finbarr’s. Kildorrery is the siting for that game on Saturday while Russell Rovers and the Barrs meet in Cobh at 2pm on Sunday.

IAHC

Friday

Group C: Midleton v Douglas, Caherlag, 7.30pm.

Saturday

Group A: Aghada v Lisgoold, Dungourney, 3pm.

Sunday

Group A: Aghabullogue v Youghal, Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm.

Group B: Blackrock v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Kildorrery v Mayfield, Watergrasshill, 4pm.

Group C: Ballygiblin v Cloughduv, Blarney, 3pm.

Premier JHC

Saturday (all 5pm)

Group A: Argideen Rangers v Erin’s Own, Cloughduv; Glen Rovers v Tracton, Ballymaw.

Group B: Kilbrittain v Barryroe, Clonakilty; Milford v Ballygarvan, Grenagh.

Group C: St Catherine’s v Meelin, Kildorrery.

Sunday

Group A: Russell Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Cobh, 2pm.