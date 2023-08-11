Premier SHC preview: Glen looking to bounce back against Midleton

Earlier this year, the final set of fixtures in the All-Ireland SFC round-robin stage brought great excitement.

Any Cork fans who ventured to LIT Gaelic Grounds for the game with Mayo will recall the drama as John Cleary’s side came with a strong comeback in the final quarter, moving from six points down into a three-point lead. Even then, the game was still on a knife-edge as Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea stood over a late free.

Had that gone over, scoring difference would have resulted in Cork finishing in third place – the same as losing the game would, essentially – and given them an away game in the preliminary quarter-finals. Instead, O’Shea’s kick dropped short and Cork came second, earning a home tie in the last 12.

However, the excitement of the last day overshadowed what had been some mundane fare up to that, with a lack of jeopardy created by the fact that three of the four teams in each section would be progressing.

When a group stage format for the Cork county championships was proposed at the end of 2019, it was the plan that three from four would advance too but the Covid-19 pandemic and shorter timeframe for the 2020 championships meant that this was revised and the competitions have been all the better for it.

One slight drawback of such an approach is that, coupled with the first and second rounds of the hurling being played back-to-back, teams’ campaigns can be all but over after just a week but it certainly makes for some entertaining clashes this weekend.

Naturally, the stand-out match is in what was flagged as the Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC group of death from the outset, Group A.

Last year’s game between Blackrock and Glen Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn was a fixture to really give the championship lift-off and, while the Rockies’ eight-point win was a greater margin that most were expecting, it has had a big knock-on effect for this week.

The following day at the same venue, Midleton overpowered Bishopstown, leaving things finely poised for Sunday’s game against the Glen in Carrigtwohill (3pm), though the result of tomorrow’s Blackrock-Bishopstown clash in Páirc Uí Rinn (3pm) will inform matters to some degree.

If Blackrock live up to their billing as strong favourites and Midleton then triumph, the two qualification spots would be sealed with a game to spare, leaving the Blackrock-Midleton game to determine first and second place. However, a Glen win would potentially make the Rockies-Magpies clash a knockout tie.

If Bishopstown were to win against Blackrock, the Glen would still be alive even with defeat to Midleton. Goalkeeper Brion Saunderson is still suspended for Midleton and, with his deputy Bryan Rossiter injured last week, Cillian Hurley could start while Seán O’Leary Hayes, a sub last week after his return from America, could also feature. For Blackrock, Alan Connolly could start after an impressive cameo against the Glen.

Pádraig Buggy of St Finbarr's with Sarsfields pair Cian Darcy and Cillian Roche in pursuit during last year's meeting. Friday night sees the clubs meet again. Picture: Jim Coughlan

While the stakes aren’t as high, there is still an awful lot riding on tonight’s meeting of county champions St Finbarr’s and RedFM Hurling League champions Sarsfields in Group C at Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm). This is a game being streamed live on Rebels Online.

With Sars having drawn their opener against Kanturk while the Barrs beat Newtownshandrum, the Togher side could secure a knockout spot with a repeat of their victory of 11 months ago.

A defeat would not eliminate Sars but if Kanturk were to beat Newtown in Charleville tomorrow (3pm), their task would be that bit tougher ahead of the final round of games.

There was also a draw in Group B as Charleville and Fr O’Neills couldn’t be separated last week, allowing Douglas to take an early lead as they eased clear of Erin’s Own in the final quarter of their match.

An aerial battle during the Erin's Own-Charleville game in 2019. The clubs face each other again on Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Douglas will look to guarantee progression to the knockout stages when they clash with O’Neills at 5pm, a game that is also being streamed. Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan were in impressive form last week for the city team but the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side beat them in the league and will have benefited from their first exposure to premier senior championship last week.

Charleville and Erin’s Own play in Mallow at 4pm on Sunday, with Erin’s Own likely to be needing a win to keep their hopes alive.

PREMIER SHC

Friday

Group C: St Finbarr’s v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Saturday

Group A: Blackrock v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm.

Group C: Kanturk v Newtownshandrum, Charleville, 3pm.

Group B: Douglas v Fr O’Neills, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm.

Sunday

Group A: Midleton v Glen Rovers, Carrigtwohill, 3pm.

Group B: Charleville v Erin’s Own, Mallow, 4pm.