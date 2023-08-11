Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 08:43

Cork club hurling previews: SAHC and PIHC knockout spots up for grabs

In each of the three SAHC groups, last week's winners play each other
Cork club hurling previews: SAHC and PIHC knockout spots up for grabs

Dylan McCarthy scored seven points as they beat Inniscarra last week and will figure again as they face Bride Rovers, the opponents here in last year's Premier 2 MHC semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins

Denis Hurley

Seedings for competitions can sometimes be misleading, given that they are often based on past performance.

In a grade as tightly packed as the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC, this is underlined even more heavily. The top three seeds for last December’s draw were Courcey Rovers (beaten finalists last year), Fermoy (the side they beat in the semi-finals) and Na Piarsaigh (the team down from premier senior) but all three were defeated last weekend.

The way the fixtures work is that first seeds play second seeds in the opening games and so Ballyhea, Cloyne and Bride Rovers were the respective winners against the top-ranked sides.

And, due to the way the other results went, those three can all but guarantee progression to the knockout stages with wins this weekend. Given the evenness of the second tier, though, none of them will have it easily.

The way the fixtures are set this week, in each group the two winners from last weekend are in opposition while the two losers also play each other. 

It means that, if there are no draws, each section will have a clear front-runner by the end of the weekend and a side with their chances of progression drastically reduced ahead of the final set of fixtures.

In Group A, Bride Rovers served up a good display against Na Piarsaigh to back up their status as outright favourites but this weekend’s East Cork derby against Killeagh in Midleton (7pm) will require just as strong a performance.

Killeagh impressed against last year’s Premier IHC new boys Inniscarra and the Muskerry men must now go up against Piarsaigh, who were two grades above them last year. Ballincollig is the venue for that at 6.45pm tomorrow.

Ballyhea avenged last year’s quarter-final defeat Courcey Rovers when the clubs met in their Group B opener and in Ovens at 3pm tomorrow, Courceys must bounce back quickly against a Blarney side that fell to a late Newcestown fightback. Courceys won by five when the sides met last year with second place in their group at stake and if Blarney could have Mark Coleman available for some of the game it would be a huge boost. Newcestown and Ballyhea clash in Mourneabbey at 5pm, with top spot at stake.

There is another all-East Cork tie in Group C, with Killeagh the venue at 3pm when Cloyne take on Carrigtwohill. Wins over Fermoy and Mallow respectively last weekend got these sides off to strong starts and so both will come in in confident form. By contrast, the Mallow-Fermoy clash in Castletownroche at 5pm could be a tense affair, with the threat of elimination hanging over the losers.

Dungourney's James McCarthy and Mike Leahy battle for possession against Ballincollig's Cian Dorgan in last week's Co-op SuperStores Premier IHC game in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Dungourney's James McCarthy and Mike Leahy battle for possession against Ballincollig's Cian Dorgan in last week's Co-op SuperStores Premier IHC game in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Of the five clubs to win county hurling titles last year, Inniscarra were the only ones to lose last weekend. The 2022 IAHC winners Dungourney made a great start to life at premier intermediate as they beat Ballincollig in Group A but they will have had no time to bask in the glow of that as they must face favourites Castlelyons in Rathcormac at 2pm on Sunday. Ballincollig will seek to bounce back against Bandon in Cloughduv at 3pm tomorrow.

In Group B, Ballymartle and Éire Óg began with wins over Carrigaline and Valley Rovers respectively last week and if the same were to happen this weekend, the pair would be sure of qualification with a round to spare. However, that is easier said than done.

Ballymartle have another Carrigdhoun derby against Valleys, who played out a classic with Éire Óg. Carrigaline is the venue for that at 5pm tomorrow while Carrigaline then play Éire Óg in Valleys’ home of Brinny at 2pm on Sunday.

Watergrassill’s draw with Kilworth in Group C last week made it four straight draws for them in the grade – last year, they were eliminated with an unbeaten record.

Ballinhassig, impressive winners over Castlemartyr, are their opponents in Riverstown at 5pm tomorrow, while Castlemartyr are up against Kilworth in Lisgoold at 4pm on Sunday.

SAHC

Saturday

Group A: Inniscarra v Na Piarsaigh, Ballincollig, 6.45pm; Bride Rovers v Killeagh, Midleton, 7pm.

Group B: Blarney v Courcey Rovers, Ovens, 3pm; Ballyhea v Newcestown, Mourneabbey, 5pm.

Group C: Cloyne v Carrigtwohill, Killeagh, 3pm; Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche, 5pm.

Premier IHC

Saturday

Group A: Bandon v Ballincollig, Cloughduv, 3pm.

Group B: Valley Rovers v Ballymartle, Carrigaline, 5pm.

Group C: Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill, Riverstown, 5pm.

Sunday

Group A: Dungourney v Castlelyons, Rathcormac, 2pm.

Group B: Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Brinny, 2pm.

Group C: Kilworth v Castlemartyr, Lisgoold, 4pm.

Read More

Cork GAA streaming ramps up with two Premier SHC games this weekend

More in this section

Everton girls academy going from strength to strength Everton girls academy going from strength to strength
Premier League Fixtures The Longshot: Robots advance toenails and very little else
The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the Cork club hurling team and player of the week The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the Cork club hurling team and player of the week
Cork GAA#Hurling
2023 Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show - Sport Ireland Classic

Shane Sweetnam wins Sport Ireland Classic on opening day of the Dublin Horse Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more