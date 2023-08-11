Cork club hurling previews: SAHC and PIHC knockout spots up for grabs

Seedings for competitions can sometimes be misleading, given that they are often based on past performance.

In a grade as tightly packed as the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC, this is underlined even more heavily. The top three seeds for last December’s draw were Courcey Rovers (beaten finalists last year), Fermoy (the side they beat in the semi-finals) and Na Piarsaigh (the team down from premier senior) but all three were defeated last weekend.

The way the fixtures work is that first seeds play second seeds in the opening games and so Ballyhea, Cloyne and Bride Rovers were the respective winners against the top-ranked sides.

And, due to the way the other results went, those three can all but guarantee progression to the knockout stages with wins this weekend. Given the evenness of the second tier, though, none of them will have it easily.

The way the fixtures are set this week, in each group the two winners from last weekend are in opposition while the two losers also play each other.

It means that, if there are no draws, each section will have a clear front-runner by the end of the weekend and a side with their chances of progression drastically reduced ahead of the final set of fixtures.

In Group A, Bride Rovers served up a good display against Na Piarsaigh to back up their status as outright favourites but this weekend’s East Cork derby against Killeagh in Midleton (7pm) will require just as strong a performance.

Killeagh impressed against last year’s Premier IHC new boys Inniscarra and the Muskerry men must now go up against Piarsaigh, who were two grades above them last year. Ballincollig is the venue for that at 6.45pm tomorrow.

Ballyhea avenged last year’s quarter-final defeat Courcey Rovers when the clubs met in their Group B opener and in Ovens at 3pm tomorrow, Courceys must bounce back quickly against a Blarney side that fell to a late Newcestown fightback. Courceys won by five when the sides met last year with second place in their group at stake and if Blarney could have Mark Coleman available for some of the game it would be a huge boost. Newcestown and Ballyhea clash in Mourneabbey at 5pm, with top spot at stake.

There is another all-East Cork tie in Group C, with Killeagh the venue at 3pm when Cloyne take on Carrigtwohill. Wins over Fermoy and Mallow respectively last weekend got these sides off to strong starts and so both will come in in confident form. By contrast, the Mallow-Fermoy clash in Castletownroche at 5pm could be a tense affair, with the threat of elimination hanging over the losers.

Dungourney's James McCarthy and Mike Leahy battle for possession against Ballincollig's Cian Dorgan in last week's Co-op SuperStores Premier IHC game in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Of the five clubs to win county hurling titles last year, Inniscarra were the only ones to lose last weekend. The 2022 IAHC winners Dungourney made a great start to life at premier intermediate as they beat Ballincollig in Group A but they will have had no time to bask in the glow of that as they must face favourites Castlelyons in Rathcormac at 2pm on Sunday. Ballincollig will seek to bounce back against Bandon in Cloughduv at 3pm tomorrow.

In Group B, Ballymartle and Éire Óg began with wins over Carrigaline and Valley Rovers respectively last week and if the same were to happen this weekend, the pair would be sure of qualification with a round to spare. However, that is easier said than done.

Ballymartle have another Carrigdhoun derby against Valleys, who played out a classic with Éire Óg. Carrigaline is the venue for that at 5pm tomorrow while Carrigaline then play Éire Óg in Valleys’ home of Brinny at 2pm on Sunday.

Watergrassill’s draw with Kilworth in Group C last week made it four straight draws for them in the grade – last year, they were eliminated with an unbeaten record.

Ballinhassig, impressive winners over Castlemartyr, are their opponents in Riverstown at 5pm tomorrow, while Castlemartyr are up against Kilworth in Lisgoold at 4pm on Sunday.

SAHC

Saturday

Group A: Inniscarra v Na Piarsaigh, Ballincollig, 6.45pm; Bride Rovers v Killeagh, Midleton, 7pm.

Group B: Blarney v Courcey Rovers, Ovens, 3pm; Ballyhea v Newcestown, Mourneabbey, 5pm.

Group C: Cloyne v Carrigtwohill, Killeagh, 3pm; Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche, 5pm.

Premier IHC

Saturday

Group A: Bandon v Ballincollig, Cloughduv, 3pm.

Group B: Valley Rovers v Ballymartle, Carrigaline, 5pm.

Group C: Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill, Riverstown, 5pm.

Sunday

Group A: Dungourney v Castlelyons, Rathcormac, 2pm.

Group B: Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Brinny, 2pm.

Group C: Kilworth v Castlemartyr, Lisgoold, 4pm.