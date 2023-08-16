Coachford AFC had a great year winning the league and the AOH Cup

WHILE many teams go from season to season hoping for some bit of silverware, the task gets harder each year.

To win a league in soccer is the big one as it shows consistency over a lengthy period of time.

To win it more than once is obviously a huge achievement but to do it consistently shows talent and hard work and the sign of an outstanding team who are sure to dominate for years.

We've seen teams in the past achieve this, most notably Rockmount and my own women's team Wilton who dominated Cork soccer for over a decade.

However while it may have come easy to the aforementioned teams some seasons, we all know it takes a lot of work and recently I caught up with members of the Coachford club and proudly boasting their double wins of a league and AOH cup title, they were quick to state it wasn't easy, and it did take them hard work, commitment, talent and dedication.

"Sometimes a team comes up through the ranks from academy to Schoolboys to Youths and to the Premier level of Junior Soccer and sweeps all before them.

"It is no freak of nature nor is it by pure chance but creating, nurturing and managing a group of players like the current Coachford Premier team for the last 14 years takes a huge commitment from the players, their parents, the coaches and the club," said Peter Dineen.

"Coachford has had some unique talent playing in their ranks since 2009. Football talent comes easy to some, they are born with it but it takes dedication from the players themselves, their parents and their coaches to nurture this talent.

Joy for Coachford AFC after their AOH Cup triumph at Turner's Cross.

"It also takes extremely talented coaches to instil belief and skills in the players who don’t show this talent at a young age to make sure that when their time to shine as they get older that the groundwork has been laid.

"The current Coachford AFC Premier team are a product of this coaching style and system instilled at the club since 2006.

"The Double winning Premier League and AOH Cup champions for the last two seasons are mostly made up of players who have been together since they were u10s.

"They have added a few players along the way while a few have moved away or called it a day for various reasons but the core of the Schoolboys and Youths teams make up this unique team.

"In the 2021/22 season, Coachford Premier side emerged from the COVID pandemic to storm their way to Premier League success by winning 15 of their 16 games and having only three goals scored against them while hitting the net themselves a massive 60 times.

"The team also finished off their season by defeating Grattan United in the AOH Cup Final in an awesome performance at Turner's Cross Stadium.

"At the beginning of the 2022/23 season, this team answered the call of their manager, Donal Moynihan and once again took up another huge challenge to become a team to be reckoned with.

"When the last game was played in the middle of June 2023 Coachford had for the second time lifted the Premier League title and AOH Cup.

"The extended league was a monster to contend with, especially as many of the Coachford team are also very accomplished GAA Players for Agahbulloge, Dripsey and Kilmurry GAA clubs and the dual demands put some players under a lot of pressure at both the beginning and end of an extremely long drawn out season.

"The very fact that Coachford AFC ended the league with 18 wins, 1 draw and just two defeats speaks volumes for this unique team and its manager.

"Coachford's Premier team scored 70 goals over 21 games and conceded just 13. The team also lifted the AOH Cup for the second year in a row, coming from two goals down to beat Watergrasshill in the final 3-2.

"The Premier team are giants of the Cork AUL Junior league and over the last two seasons have been the team to beat.

"Moving up to the Munster Senior League (MSL) has always been on the agenda of the club’s AGM over the past few years but the conflicting commitments of players in rural Ireland face every year means that a move to the MSL is not possible for the foreseeable future.

"2023/24 season brings new challenges for the Coachford side. The stepping down of their most successful manager, Donal Moynihan is a huge blow for the team and club.

"The departure of some of the older and more experienced members of the team will also upset the finely tuned side while the Immigration of some of the key players looms large on the horizon however as pre season begins, they now look forward to a new challenge."