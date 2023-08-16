Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 19:38

Coachford AFC had a great year winning the league and the AOH Cup

Coachford AFC had a great year winning the league and the AOH Cup

Coachford AFC after collecting the league title.

Barbara O'Connell

WHILE many teams go from season to season hoping for some bit of silverware, the task gets harder each year. 

To win a league in soccer is the big one as it shows consistency over a lengthy period of time. 

To win it more than once is obviously a huge achievement but to do it consistently shows talent and hard work and the sign of an outstanding team who are sure to dominate for years.

We've seen teams in the past achieve this, most notably Rockmount and my own women's team Wilton who dominated Cork soccer for over a decade. 

However while it may have come easy to the aforementioned teams some seasons, we all know it takes a lot of work and recently I caught up with members of the Coachford club and proudly boasting their double wins of a league and AOH cup title, they were quick to state it wasn't easy, and it did take them hard work, commitment, talent and dedication.

"Sometimes a team comes up through the ranks from academy to Schoolboys to Youths and to the Premier level of Junior Soccer and sweeps all before them. 

"It is no freak of nature nor is it by pure chance but creating, nurturing and managing a group of players like the current Coachford Premier team for the last 14 years takes a huge commitment from the players, their parents, the coaches and the club," said Peter Dineen.

"Coachford has had some unique talent playing in their ranks since 2009. Football talent comes easy to some, they are born with it but it takes dedication from the players themselves, their parents and their coaches to nurture this talent. 

Joy for Coachford AFC after their AOH Cup triumph at Turner's Cross.
Joy for Coachford AFC after their AOH Cup triumph at Turner's Cross.

"It also takes extremely talented coaches to instil belief and skills in the players who don’t show this talent at a young age to make sure that when their time to shine as they get older that the groundwork has been laid.

"The current Coachford AFC Premier team are a product of this coaching style and system instilled at the club since 2006. 

"The Double winning Premier League and AOH Cup champions for the last two seasons are mostly made up of players who have been together since they were u10s. 

"They have added a few players along the way while a few have moved away or called it a day for various reasons but the core of the Schoolboys and Youths teams make up this unique team.

"In the 2021/22 season, Coachford Premier side emerged from the COVID pandemic to storm their way to Premier League success by winning 15 of their 16 games and having only three goals scored against them while hitting the net themselves a massive 60 times. 

"The team also finished off their season by defeating Grattan United in the AOH Cup Final in an awesome performance at Turner's Cross Stadium.

"At the beginning of the 2022/23 season, this team answered the call of their manager, Donal Moynihan and once again took up another huge challenge to become a team to be reckoned with. 

"When the last game was played in the middle of June 2023 Coachford had for the second time lifted the Premier League title and AOH Cup. 

"The extended league was a monster to contend with, especially as many of the Coachford team are also very accomplished GAA Players for Agahbulloge, Dripsey and Kilmurry GAA clubs and the dual demands put some players under a lot of pressure at both the beginning and end of an extremely long drawn out season.

"The very fact that Coachford AFC ended the league with 18 wins, 1 draw and just two defeats speaks volumes for this unique team and its manager. 

"Coachford's Premier team scored 70 goals over 21 games and conceded just 13. The team also lifted the AOH Cup for the second year in a row, coming from two goals down to beat Watergrasshill in the final 3-2.

"The Premier team are giants of the Cork AUL Junior league and over the last two seasons have been the team to beat. 

"Moving up to the Munster Senior League (MSL) has always been on the agenda of the club’s AGM over the past few years but the conflicting commitments of players in rural Ireland face every year means that a move to the MSL is not possible for the foreseeable future.

"2023/24 season brings new challenges for the Coachford side. The stepping down of their most successful manager, Donal Moynihan is a huge blow for the team and club. 

"The departure of some of the older and more experienced members of the team will also upset the finely tuned side while the Immigration of some of the key players looms large on the horizon however as pre season begins, they now look forward to a new challenge."

More in this section

Cork v Monaghan - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland finals
Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out
Great day for Cathal Heffernan and Jake O'Brien as they sign for Newcastle and Lyon respectively Great day for Cathal Heffernan and Jake O'Brien as they sign for Newcastle and Lyon respectively
Cork Soccer
<p>The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork hurling championship ramps up as Glen and Courceys bow out

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more