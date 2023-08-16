Cill Na Martra are knocking loudly on the club football championship front door 

AS hurling takes a backseat again this weekend, football comes rapidly into focus with the crucial second series of games in all five grades of the Bons Secours county championships.

Winning teams from three weeks ago will enter the fray with a real pep in their step but for those who suffered an opening day loss, the pressure has been ramped up.

The premier intermediate championship continues to be one of the most keenly fought competitions, with several likely winners having started out on the championship journey.

Cill na Martra is a name that has been mentioned freely with many feeling they have the skill set to go the full distance.

They lost out by just one point (1-14 to 1-13) in last year's semi final to future champions Kanturk, who advanced to defeat Bantry Blues in the decider.

A top flight league programme in division 1 of the Cork Credit Union league this spring time further flagged their credentials.

The mid Cork side acquitted themselves in exalted company. In fact only Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr's and Douglas accumulated more points than Cill Na Martra, as they posted eye catching wins over eventual winners St Finbarr's (1-15 to 1-11) and also defeated Ballincollig and Valley Rovers.

First up in the championship fields were Aghada a few weeks back in Cloughduv - far from the one sided encounter that saw Cill na Martra breeze past their East Cork opponents by 3-14 to 1-7 in the quarter final last September.

This was a stubborn well organised Aghada team, who were in the wing mirrors of their opponents for all of this game.

The introduction of Dan O'Duinnin proved a pivotal move for the winners, whilst at the other end Aghada struggled with their finishing and eventually lost a very tight encounter by 0-11 to 0-8.

Cill na Matra's team boss John Evans is well seasoned in the heat of championship and as they prepare to face inform Killavullen at Donoughmore on this Saturday (4pm), Evans is just happy to have the first win notched up.

"The result was all that mattered on the opening day - maybe the standard of football wasn't that high, but we got the two points on the table," commented John.

"However, in compensation the endeavour and the effort by both teams was very high. Aghada worked just as hard as us but we were able to take our scores whilst they missed a few.

"Overall both defences performed really well - they made life very very tough for our forwards.

"It took us quite a while to open them up. The intensity of the match caused both sets of players to make mistakes so everything was really hard earned."

On the radar now for Cill na Matra is an exciting tussle with Killavullen.

Last year's intermediate champions romped home by a massive twenty five points in their Group C opener against Na Piarsaigh, a result which came on the back of a nine points win over Aghabullogue in last year's county final and a twelve points success against Mitchelstown in the penultimate round.

John Evans knows Cill na Matra will face a big test on Saturday.

"They are a very impressive outfit. I saw them first hand last year in the county final and they looked really good.

"There is no doubt that both Aghada and ourselves will have to improve if we are to get the better of them in this group.

"Aghada themselves have vastly improved since we played them last year - there was an awful right about them in their games against us - they just need to get the finishing right.

"Overall it makes for a very interesting group."

Whilst Cill na Matra versus Killavullen will grab the limelight in this group this weekend, the meeting of regular rivals Agahda and Na Piarsaigh takes on huge significance with both teams having lost their openers.

It's the fourth year in a row that the sides have been drawn together in the group stages, with the East Cork side winning all three previous clashes.

Na Piarsaigh have finished bottom of their group in the past three years, but have managed to survive relegation every time.