Darragh loving life in Cork for the summer but looking forward to returning to the States

BASKETBALLER Darragh O’Sullivan is going in to final year with Division 2 basketball college Florida Tech, which will be his fifth year away form his hometown Cork City.

He spent one year in Prep School Winchendon before been recruited by former Neptune coach Billy Mims for Florida Tech.

Darragh, who played mainly as a forward when he last played in Cork, but he had to adjust his game as now he plays point guard for his team.

O’Sullivan who was at home for the summer to see his family and friends, however, he kept himself busy by working camps and playing with the Irish Under 23 3X3 team that competed in Poland and Romania.

Darragh is coming off a successful season with Florida Tech where they lost out at the semi final stage of their Conference losing in overtime to eventually winner Nova.

Darragh is enjoying his time on Stateside and felt his team is improving all the time.

C & S Neptune's Darragh O'Sullivan takes on Maree's Sean Sellars during the Men's Super League game at the Neptune Stadium

“We had a solid year, we finished 19-11 and lost the semi final of our conference tournament to Nova by nine in overtime, they ended up winning the national chapter going 36-0 on the year,” Darragh said.

“I was delighted to get home again this summer. I spent a lot of time catching up with friends and family.

"I also worked the national camps and the 3x3 camp which was a lot of fun. I currently played with the U23 3X3 team in Poland and later in Romania.

"I’m played there with three Cork lads, Cian Heaphy, James Beckom and David Lehane, which was great to play with some of my friends I grew up and played with.

"We really enjoyed the tournaments and they were a great experience, however, it’s totally a different way to play from team basketball.

“I’m going into my fifth year in the States after I spent one year at Winchendon and currently going into my senior year at Florida Tech.

“I feel I’ve improved a lot since moving over to the US, the game is a lot faster than Ireland so I had to learnt how to make quicker decisions.

"I’ve been playing the point guard a lot over here too which is something I’ve never done in Ireland so that helped me improve my ball handling and decision making greatly too."

O’Sullivan has his eye firmly on getting his degree when he returns to Florida and trying to help his team have another good season. Although his going into his final year and I sure he won’t be short of offers to play basketball from home of abroad.

With his size and to be able to play comfortably in the one, two, three spots on the floor he certainly would be a huge as asset to teams in Ireland and especially Europe as a Bosman.

“I’m not too focused on what I’m doing after school just focused on the upcoming season with my school.

"I want to continue to play and I don’t really care where it is, if that’s that’s in Ireland or in Europe somewhere.

Neptune's Darragh O'Sullivan ( captain) and Cian Heaphy after defeating Dublin Lions in the Hula Hoops under 20 Men's National cup final at the National basketball arena, Tallaght.

“I always love representing my country so I would 100% want to continue to do that.

"My brother Conor is just after making his International debut playing with the Irish Senior Men’s team this summer, so it would be very cool to play together sometime at senior level for our country."

It hasn't always plain sailing for O’Sullivan, especially last season, as he lost his form midway through the season and he couldn’t find his way onto the floor for his team, however, the sophomore played all 45 minutes in a 76-74 overtime win against Barry University in Miami at the end of the season.

He scored a career high of 13 points, nailing four of his seven field attempts and also had five rebounds and four assists a performance that pleased Coach Mims.

“Sully's form had dipped recently, however, he continued to work hard in practice and he proved tonight what a good player with a superb attitude he has.

"He was under a lot of ball pressure in tonight’s game, however, he showed all his character with the right mentality all night long and that’s a sign he has a great future ahead of him,” coach Mims said.

“I’m really excited for this coming season, we’re after losing a lot players so there’s going to be a few new faces, but the seniors we have this year have been around the league long enough so we’ve loads of experience.

"I think we could make a good run at the league and hopefully be playing well around tournament time and take a good stab at that,” Darragh added.