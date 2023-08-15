Cormac O'Reilly making his mark as an strength and conditioning coach

HE might be only 21 years of age but Mourneabbey native Cormac O'Reilly is already making a name for himself in the GAA scene.

The North-Cork man is strength and conditioning coach of the Cork Masters football team, Clyda Rovers U17s and U18s, Belgooly junior A hurlers as well as playing with his club Clyda Rovers. Strength and conditioning is now a massive part of the GAA, with the Limerick senior hurlers certainly raising the bar in the last few years.

It was during lockdown back in April 2020 when the country was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic that sparked an interest in strength and conditioning for O’Reilly, as he explains.

“I have always played at a high enough level all the way up along with Clyda Rovers. I played in a minor county final when I was 15. I was always interested in the gym and I would like to think I am a strong people person so I joined the two and decided to go for it.

I was very lucky I got in touch with Kevin Mulcahy, he’s a strength and conditioning coach who is currently involved with the Newcestown senior A footballers.

"We had a chat and he has been a great mentor to me ever since. I did an online course during Covid-19, but the hardest part in this industry is taking that first step.

“When I completed the course, Kevin was brilliant to me, and he has played a huge part in the progress I have made. At the start of this season I did a few sessions with the Newcestown senior A footballers and a few underage teams in Aghada. Those experiences got me comfortable and I have learned an awful lot.”

Despite being only 21, O’Reilly is already making a mark. The North Cork man also does coaching on top of the strength and conditioning. The Cork Masters football team have made significant progress this season after a difficult couple of years, Belgooly are on the right road as they look to make an impression in the Carrigdhoun JAHC this year and also the young man is involved with two teams with his native club.

“It’s pretty busy at the moment. Coaching the Cork Masters football team is wonderful. For anyone that’s unfamiliar with the Cork Masters, it’s for players over the age of 40.

“I am coaching some outstanding players, I am going to name-drop two players in particular, John Miskella from Ballincollig and Nicholas Murphy from Carrigaline. Not in a million years did I think I would be coaching these players. We are in the semi-final in a couple of weeks’ time. We won four out of six group-stage games, unfortunate to lose to Kerry and Laois.

Cork Masters football strength and conditioning coach Cormac O'Reilly.

“This is my first season with the Belgooly junior A hurlers and I am really enjoying it. Former Cork hurler Seánie McGrath is the coach and it’s incredible to be working with him. Everyone is pulling in the same direction. We have started well in the championship.

“I am also involved with the Clyda U18s and U17s this season. The U18s reached the league final which also was basically a county final as there is no championship. Unfortunately Éire Óg beat us in the final a couple of months back.

"It’s a brilliant experience to coach lads at that age. We made great progress this season. The U17 competition is still ongoing, things are going well, we won our first round game against Mitchelstown, but it’s slightly more difficult given they are at a younger age.

The U17s are at an awkward gap in the sense they are coming up to senior but not quite ready yet. Something that is very important at this particular age is obviously managing their training load.”

Strength and conditioning is now part of GAA players' everyday lives, extremely important nowadays.

“There are key areas of strength and conditioning," says O'Reilly.

"From my point of view, it's all about developing functional strength, reducing the likelihood of injury and building robustness. I take great pride especially in these areas. Ten years ago strength and conditioning wasn't that popular, now it's extremely important, critical to achieving your goals."