Cork GAA streaming ramps up with two Premier SHC games this weekend

TWO potentially crucial games in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC will get the streaming treatment this weekend.

With the second round of hurling fixtures coming immediately after the first, the matches this weekend take on a greater element of jeopardy and viewers on the new Rebels Online platform will witness a pair of tense encounters.

Friday night has quickly become a prime streaming slot, with the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC draw between Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven shown a fortnight ago, followed by Blackrock’s Premier SHC win over Glen Rovers last week.

Tomorrow night, it’s back to Páirc Uí Rinn for one of the most eagerly awaited ties in this year’s group stages as St Finbarr’s meet Sarsfields in Group C. It’s a clash of the reigning county champions against the side that won this year’s league and went into the championship as one of the favourites for the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

However, the Riverstown side’s championship campaign was unable to get off to a winning start last weekend, with Daniel Kearney’s late point necessary to earn a draw against Kanturk in Fermoy. With the Barrs making the use of the wind in the second half of their game against Newtownshandrum, repeating last year’s county semi-final win over the same opposition, it reduces the margin for error available to John Crowley’s side.

A Barrs win would guarantee them a knockout spot as they seek to show that the grip on the trophy remains tight. However, it’s worth remembering that, a year ago, the Togher side began with a win over Charleville and, with Blackrock and Sars also in their group, their chances of progressing were all but written off.

However, they overcame a slow start to beat Blackrock and then met Sars in Páirc Uí Rinn in the final round of games on Sunday, August 27.

Ben Cunningham of St Finbarr's battles Sarsfields' Kevin Crowley for possession in last year's Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Playing in gold change jerseys against the white of their Riverstown opponents, the Barrs had early goals from Ethan Twomey and Conor Cahalane. Points from Aaron Myers brought Sars back to within a point, 2-3 to 0-8, by the 21st minute but Brian Hayes was on hand to land a third Barrs goal as they retired with a 3-5 to 0-11 advantage.

With a resilient defence refusing to allow Sars back into the game with a goal, Cunningham’s points eased them clear and a late burst of 1-6 – Eoghan Finn with the goal – helped them to win by 4-19 to 0-19, topping the group in the process. From there, they would go on to end a 29-year wait for county hurling glory.

This weekend also sees the first non-Friday streamed game this year, with the cameras back in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening for the Group B meeting of Douglas and Fr O’Neills.

Last week, Douglas pulled clear of Erin’s Own in the final quarter of their game at the Boreenmanna Road venue, eventually winning by 2-22 to 0-17.

Another win will guarantee their progression, but premier senior new boys Fr O’Neills are not there just to make up the numbers. Playing in Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League, they finished in third place, a good showing that included a 3-17 to 2-12 win at home to Douglas in May.

That game was without inter-county players, of course, but O’Neills will be heartened by how they managed to secure a draw against Charleville last week in their top-tier championship debut.

The streamed games for the second series of matches in the Premier SFC have also been announced and fans will be treated to a trio of fixtures being broadcast.

On Friday night, the all-city clash between St Finbarr’s and St Michael’s will be shown. The Barrs got off to a winning start against Mallow while Michael’s fell just short against Douglas in their first top-flight match since 2006.

Then, Sunday, August 20 will see a Páirc Uí Rinn double-header available to view. At 2pm, Ballincollig are up against Carrigaline, a game where both sides need a win after opening losses to Nemo Rangers and Éire Óg respectively.

At 4pm, Nemo take on Éire Óg, with a victory for either making qualification almost certain.

Games can be purchased individually while a season pass is available for €79.99. See https://rebelsonline.gaacork.ie for further details.