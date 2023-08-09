Brilliant and captivating Women's World Cup has reached the business end of the competition

IN a tournament filled with some spectacular pool results, adverse journeys of failure and success, many ACL tears and records smashed in attendance, viewership and jersey sales the final eight teams have been decided.

It’s the first time the tournament hosted 32 teams and it's also the first time I’ve been able to type the words “World Cup” into my search engine and have actual women’s results appear - in any sport.

Sadly, Ireland had to bid farewell to down under after failing to make it out of their pool.

Their final pool game versus Nigeria, by which time it was impossible for Ireland to qualify, wasn’t exciting enough for media coverage on the performance and result alone, and therefore the outside interest came down to contracts and player-management relationships which have been portrayed as turning sour.

If it is the end for Vera Pauw, it is a sad ending to what has been a story of success so far.

Megan Connolly during a Republic of Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

But it’s hard for truths to be found and told when teams are winning.

A review will follow and I hope that the next stage of the journey will pay heed to the foundations in place and the success will continue to build for the future of soccer in Ireland.

From Ireland’s group, Canada also packed their bags after the pool stages.

Nigeria took the second qualifying spot after hosts Australia which sent the “Canucks” home just two years after winning Olympic gold.

Another shock exit from the pool stages was Germany.

Ranked number two in the world they opened their campaign with a 6-0 win over Morocco.

Maybe a result that just sent them into an unrecoverable mindset of complacency.

South Korea kept their first goal of the tournament in their pocket until a tie with Germany in the final pool game and they followed the same fate of their male counterparts in Qatar by disappointingly not reaching the round of 16.

On the flip side of Germany’s disappointment is the miraculous story of Morocco, who began with the 6-0 defeat and somehow managed to fight their way out of the pool stage.

In another trend carried over from Qatar where the Moroccan men’s team were the romantic story of the tournament winning hearts with underdog status and becoming the first African or Arab nation to reach a semi final.

Morocco have drawn attention in this tournament for a few reasons and as usual it’s not just the football that interests those asking questions.

One BBC reporter was forced to apologise after asking the Moroccan captain if any players on her team were gay and what life was like for them in Morocco.

Due to the shocked look on the face of captain Ghizlane Chebbak, media relations organiser interjected by requesting that questions need to be related to football and not made political.

The reporter responded by saying: “It’s about people, it’s got nothing to do with politics. Please let her answer the question.”

Given that homosexuality in Morocco is punishable by up to three years in prison for what is referred to by government as “acts of sexual deviancy”, I would say that the question, whether the reporter believed so or not, was indeed political.

Moroccan player Nouhaila Benzina has also made headlines for being the first player ever at a world cup for wearing a Hijab.

Manager Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

FIFA lifted a ban on religious head covers in 2014. Benzina has won seven championship titles with her club in Morocco and one North African title with her country in 2020.

By being the first Hijab wearer at a world cup she is inspiring millions of muslim sportspeople and is the satisfactory result of years of fighting and campaigning for hijab wearing players to be permitted to play.

In 2011 the Iranian national team were forced to give up on dreams of Olympic qualification when FIFA informed them that they had to remove their headscarves.

Referee Edina Alves shows Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina a yellow card during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Years of talented Muslim players sitting on the sideline passed while campaigners worked tirelessly to design headscarves to be approved by FIFA.

Not all federations have reached the same level of commitment to inclusion however.

French players are not permitted to wear head covers while playing football, excluding a huge number of muslim women from the sport.

As of current regulations, head covers will not be permitted at the 2024 Olympic games in France.