Cobh Ramblers made history with win over Dundalk in League of Ireland Cup 

FIVE years ago this week, Cobh Ramblers qualified for their first ever senior national cup final by defeating Dundalk 1-0 at St Colman’s Park in the semi-finals of the League of Ireland Cup.

It was a huge result, achieved against one of the best teams that this country has ever seen, and Chris Hull scored the only goal of the game.

The last time the club were in that position was in 1983, when they famously played Sligo Rovers in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

They went one better in 2018, in front of a large number of supporters in east Cork.

Something like this had been building for a few seasons at St Colman’s Park. In 2016, they got to the promotion play-offs and narrowly lost to Drogheda United.

They also won the Munster Senior Cup that year by defeating Rockmount in the final at Turner’s Cross.

Cobh Ramblers manager Stephen Henderson and goalscorer Chris Hull celebrate after defeating Dundalk in the EA Sports cup semi final at St Colman's Park

They finished in second place in the 2017 edition of the First Division and would have competed in the play-offs if they were held that season.

All of their experience manifested in a run to the League of Ireland Cup final, and that day against Dundalk.

The Lilywhites were used to travelling Leeside that year, they were well acquainted with Cork City.

The Rebel Army had pipped them to a league and cup double in 2017, and Stephen Kenny massively strengthened his squad that winter. Some of his new recruits included a returning Patrick Hoban, who is now the club’s highest ever goal scorer.

Ronan Murray was brought in after almost keeping Galway United in the Premier Division. Daniel Cleary, a graduate of Liverpool’s academy, was signed from Birmingham City.

Dundalk started the game at St Colman’s Park with eyes on the first domestic treble since Derry City in the 1988-89 season.

They were also picking themselves up from a 4-0 mauling against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Europa League second qualifying round.

As for Cobh, it was just about going out and seeing if they could make history against a heavily fancied Dundalk side in front of a sizable home crowd.

They were managed by Stephen Henderson and he named the following starting team: Adam Mylod; Ian Mylod, James McSweeney, Ben O’Riordan, Kevin Taylor, Shane O’Connor, Gordon Walker, Stephen Christopher, David Hurley, Denzil Fernandes, Chris Hull.

This group of players started the campaign with a penalty shoot-out victory over Wexford FC at Ferrycarraig Park.

They travelled to the Markets Field and beat Limerick in the next round, with O’Riordan scoring a 90th minute winner.

Cobh Ramblers players after defeating Dundalk in the EA Sports cup semi final at St Colman's Park

Longford Town went to St Colman’s Park for the quarter finals and goals from Darren Murphy and Andrew Wall gave Cobh a 2-0 victory.

The final was played on the Monday of the August bank holiday weekend. Dundalk named a team that retained just two players from the defeat to Larnaca in Cyprus.

The Ramblers weren’t afraid of the Lilywhites Premier Division pedigree and they had the first shot of the game. Christopher hit this and Gabriel Sava produced a simple save to keep it 0-0.

O’Connor then combined with Fernandes and the winger’s ball in was hastily cleared by the Dundalk defence.

The best that the visitors to St Colman’s Park could do was a free-kick that John Mountney sent in and Stephen Folan this headed narrowly wide.

After a goal-less first half, Christopher picked off a loose pass from Dane Massey and played Hull through in the 75th minute.

The striker held his nerve to roll the ball underneath the Dundalk goalkeeper and in to make it 1-0 Cobh Ramblers.

Henderson held nothing back when he gave his thoughts to The Echo after the full-time whistle.

“For the club it is immense. It is our first ever national cup final. It is absolutely huge for us and I thought we might need a little luck beforehand to get through it.

"But today we didn’t need any luck. That was pure determination, skill, and organisation from our players,” he said.

“Straight from the up I thought we were better than Dundalk. Without the ball our pressing was magnificent.

"When we had the ball we created chances, got crosses and shots off. It was an absolutely brilliant finish from young Hull. He always looks a threat and is so quick.

“I have seen people coming to this ground for decades with tears in their eyes. That is what football is all about.”

Derry City beat Sligo Rovers in the other semi-final at The Showgrounds. The final itself was hosted in the Brandywell which meant that Cobh had to travel all the way up to Derry for the game.

It was 1-1 at half-time with Hull once again hitting the back of the net for his club.

The Candystripes class came through after the break as they scored twice through Darren Cole and Aaron McEneff.

Even though the campaign ended in defeat and Cobh had to make the long journey home without a trophy, the overriding feeling in the camp was pride over what had been achieved by Henderson and his players in the cup.