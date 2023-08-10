A Cork camogie side on a mission of atonement were never going to be stopped by Waterford

IT was easy to feel sorry for Waterford in the aftermath of last Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final, as they walked head first into a relentless Cork whirlwind that they simply had no chance of halting.

Waterford were making their first appearance in a senior final in 78 long years, and their support travelled in huge numbers in hope that they were about to witness history being made, but in reality they had little hope against a hungry and rampant Cork side on the day in Croke Park.

Cork had gotten to the final by defeating the two teams that had beaten them in the last two All-Ireland finals in the quarter and semi-finals.

Those wins over Kilkenny and Galway had been hard won and had created a real sense of belief in this side, and a real sense of destiny. They simply were not going to be denied this year, as they collected the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2018, and in some style too.

Cork manager Matthew Twomey had a trump card in a loaded bench, but he did not really need it, as by the time he sprang the likes of Cliona Healy, Orla Cronin, Aisling Thompson, Orlaith Cahalane and Meabh Murphy the game had long been settled.

Manager, Matthew Twomey on stage at the homecoming of Cork Senior Camogie team, on the South Mall, Cork.

When Cork faced Waterford in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final it took them a whole 25 minutes to register their first score.

They were five points to no score down by the time Katrina Mackey belatedly got Cork up and running.

They eventually ended up winning that game by 0-15 to 0-10, when they hit the last eight points to triumph, but Cork would have been extremely eager to avoid such a poor start this time around.

They could not possibly have had a different start against the Déise this year.

This time it was Cork who got the first four points of the game, with Waterford not getting on the scoresheet until their main sharpshooter Beth Carton landed their first score from distance in the 15th minute.

Even then there was no let up from Cork as two points from Amy O’Connor and one from Hannah Looney stretched their lead to six before they rattled the back of Brianna O’Regan’s net for the first time.

It was made by Katrina Mackey, who ran at the Déise defence before brilliantly floating a pass to Sorcha McCartan, who expertly volleyed it first time to the net for a great goal.

Any chance Waterford had to launch a comeback ended when Carton sent her penalty attempt wide before half time, as you just could not see Cork coughing up their nine point lead.

Amy O’Connor’s quick-time hat-trick at the start of the second half knocked the stuffing out of Waterford completely, meaning Cork’s ‘Bomb Squad’ was not required off the bench, at least not to impact the game, and the last quarter turned into a procession.

Hannah Looney, Cork Camogie at the homecoming of Cork Senior Camogie team, on the South Mall, Cork.

Cork only conceded nine points over the course of the hour, and amazingly they only shipped three points from play overall, one each from Beth Carton, Niamh Rockett and Laoise Forrest.

That fact points to a truly remarkable defensive display by Cork, where every single member of the Rebel defence had the beating of their direct marker, which is something unheard of in All-Ireland finals.

This is all the more impressive when you consider that this Cork team went into Sunday’s final with the scars of two recent All-Ireland and two league final defeats at Croke Park.

They had to collectively bury those defeats, and if anything they used them as motivation.

They were simply never going to be denied this time around.