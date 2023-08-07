Cobh Ramblers drop another two points in the hunt for a play-off place with a draw at Kerry

Kerry FC 2

Cobh Ramblers 2

THE in-form Jack Doherty’s late goal saw Cobh come from two down in the final 25 minutes to deny Kerry a historic first home league win in Mounthawk Park on Monday night.

The Kingdom looked destined to take their first home win in the league this season as Ryan Kelliher netted twice to give them a two goal cushion.

Goals however from Mikie Rowe and Jack Doherty saw the Rams leave Tralee with a point.

Cian Brosnan almost won the tie in stoppage time, but just miss kicked the effort, Kerry looked much the better, but intense pressure following Rowe’s goal, gave them the lifeline needed to get a result.

Kerry started much the better in the early exchanges, Leo Gaxha and Sean McGrath both looked lively in the opening five minutes, a final touch lacking to try to force an effort on Lee Steacy in the Cobh goal.

Kevin Williams showed Kerry were alert at the back, he cut out a Cobh free kick that almost certainly would have seen Justin Equaibor nod home for the lead.

Ethan Kos, Kerry and Wilson Waweru Cobh Ramblers in action at Mounthawk Park Tralee

In the opening quarter Kerry had the better of the chances, McGrath did well to beat two players but his final touch let him down as he was on the edge of the box, looking for the eye on goal.

Pressing Cobh back, Kerry had them under pressure and looked the better when creating chances, that pressure told 21 minutes in, Williams starting the move off with a well executed burst through midfield, playing in Gaxha on the right hand side who flashed across to Ryan Kelliher who tapped in from close range, the home side deservedly ahead.

Soon after the half hour mark, the Kingdom looked to be in again, former Cobh player McGrath raced down the left wing but his ball to Kelliher was just too late for the goal scorer to stay onside.

Cobh started to get more possession as we neared the interval, Michael McCarthy had to be at his best to keep Gaxha at bay, the teenage defender did extremely well to prevent a major goal scoring opportunity.

Gaxha attempted to keep the pressure on but he fired a wayward effort minutes later from 25 yards that sailed over the bar, at the other end Jack Doherty almost created the equaliser, with a close range effort that Lee Axworthy had to be down quick to push out for a corner. Cobh’s first major chance at the Kingdom net.

Taking their lead to the break, Kerry began the second stanza searching to double their lead, Kelliher had the ball seized from his possession in the area, before McGrath fired one over from distance.

Jason Abbott had a snapshot go wide ten minutes into the second half, the first time Kerry looked a little exposed.

Doherty found himself in again after a rebound saw the danger man have a chance at goal, Ethan Kos with a terrific block to send the ball out for a corner, Dale Holland’s delivery met the head of Dean Larkin, the effort just whistling past the Kerry post, the Rams were starting to come alive.

Kerry kept the pressure up and on the hour mark, Gaxha whipped in a corner, Kelliher showed incredible athleticism to get his foot over the ball and hit it downward against the surface with an acrobatic finish, which bounced up and into the net.

Kevin Williams, Kerry and Jack Doherty, Cobh Ramblers in action at Mounthawk Park Tralee

Shane Keegan made four changes in the aftermath of the second goal, one of those changes Mikie Rowe, proved pivotal as with his first touch of the game, he rifled home a shot to leave one between the teams 65 minutes in.

Pressure looked to be on Kerry following the goal, Axworthy needed to be at full stretch to tip away Brendan Frahill's header, it looked destined for goal but Axworthy produced a fine effort to preserve the lead.

Charlie Lyon’s was the next sub to almost come to netting Cobh a second, heading just over the bar. Kerry were under real pressure now, it reached boiling point when Axworthy failed to clear a cross and Doherty hit the back of the net.

With five minutes to go it was end to end stuff. Jonathan Hannafin thought he gave Kerry the lead but a great save from Lee Steacy denied him, on the break Cobh almost won it themselves but Rowe was unable to find the net.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Kerry almost fashioned a winner, Cian Brosnan with the chance but he swiped at the air on a superb Gaxha pass into space inside the box.

KERRY FC: Lee Axworthy; Rob Vasiu, Kevin Williams, Ethan Kos, Jonathan Hannafin (Martin Coughlan 89’), Sean O’Connel; Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan; Sean McGrath (Cian Brosnan 81’), Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy, Michael McCarthy, Justin Eguaibor (Charlie Lyons 65’), Brendan Frahill, Darragh O'Sullivan-Connell (Cian Browne 65’); Jason Abbott, Dean Larkin, Alec Byrne (Mikie Rowe 65’); Dale Holland (Pierce Phillips 65’), Wilson Waweru, Jack Doherty.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).