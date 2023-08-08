The Longshot: Lowry among the high-profile FedEx absentees

MOROCCO were the surprise packages of the men’s World Cup last winter, becoming the first team from Africa to reach a semi-final. They went on an epic run past Belgium in the group phase, and then Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds, before being defeated by former colonial rulers France in a tight semi-final.
Yet the shock of the tournament was Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over eventual champs Argentina, a result masterminded by Herve Renard. Renard was no stranger to guiding sides to unlikely wins, being behind Zambia’s 2012 African Cup of Nations victory.
He has managed four African sides, among them Morocco, who he guided to a first World Cup in two decades in 2018.
He will be in charge of the French ladies today who are hot favourites against the North Africans, who are 18/1 to win this morning’s 11am kick-off.
France, unexpectedly, got only one point in the opening round of the tournament against Jamaica, but after that came two wins against Brazil and Panama, although in the decisive latter game, they left in three goals in a 6-3 win.
Morocco started the tournament by leaving in six too in 6-0 loss against Germany, but after that came two wins against South Korea and Colombia to see them gain unlikely progress to the knockout stages at the Germans’ expense.
France are 8/1 to lift the trophy, the same price as hosts Australia, who saw Sam Kerr return from the subs bench in a 2-0 second-round win over Denmark yesterday morning.
After defeating Nigeria on penalties yesterday, England have been installed as the 2/1 favourites.
THE Ladies Football Championship final arrives on Sunday with the same two sides meeting as in the men’s decider.
After losing last year’s All-Ireland final to Meath, Kerry have been on a mission to right that wrong and gain a measure of revenge for the men’s loss to Dublin.
It’s hard to believe that the Kingdom haven’t won the championship since 1993. Dublin completed a four-in-a-row in 2020.
If Kerry win, they will have outright leadership on the champions roster with 12 titles as they are currently tied with Munster rivals Cork on 11.
Kerry are the 2/1 underdogs despite having the outstanding talent Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh leading their charge. The Dubs are 1/2 to do a football double for lads and lasses.
ROY KEANE left no one in any doubt that he considered Arsenal’s decision to spend in excess of three figures with an ‘m’ attached for Declan Rice as way too much.
“We will find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy. We have talked about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two. Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine or 10 goals? We’ll soon find out.” The man who has three Ireland senior caps is 33/1 to be voted the PFA player of the year next season.
WE’ll do a deeper dive into what is likely to happen in the Premier League on Friday.
Will it be foolish to let the heart rule the head and give Luton any chance of finishing outside the bottom three?
Last season was only the fourth occasion in 31 years of the Premier League that none of the promoted teams suffered an immediate relegation.
Burnley looked so strong in the Championship last season it would be no surprise if they were to stay past one season. Hard to see the Hatters doing likewise.
OUR golfing tips of late have been as wayward as our drives off the first tee when anyone is watching.
Webb Simpson was advised as good each-way value last weekend and his seven-under final round saw him finish fifth. I’m still a bit bamboozled how a player as talented as Cam Young has yet to sign a winning scorecard on the PGA Tour. This should surely come to an end before too long and we’ll advise 45/1 on him to rectify that this weekend.