The Longshot: Lowry among the high-profile FedEx absentees

THE final three weekends of the PGA Tour are upon us with the FedEx Cup delivering the $75m playoffs bonanza.

Shane Lowry misses out this year after failing to make the top 70 standings after a distinctly average season by his standards.

Justin Thomas misses the cut by just one spot after a late surge at the Wyndham Championships last week-end, before a nine-iron on the 16th got held up by the wind and caused him to card a costly bogey, which he got very upset about (try playing in Ireland every weekend and then come back to us with a complaint about the wind Justin).

Adam Scott is another high-profile absentee at the end-of-season extravaganza after losing out by two spots.

Seamus Power’s early-season form and steady play means he made it in without any major stress by being placed 29th and he is 150/1 for success at this weekend’s tournament.

The top 50 players after the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week will advance to the second event, the BMW Championship outside Chicago.

The top 30 after the BMW advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta where they compete for the FedEx Cup title and $75m overall purse, with $18m going to the eventual winner.

Players received 500 FedEx points for winning regular PGA Tour events but the winner this week will collect 2,000 points along with the welcome $4m cheque.

What that means is that even somebody who barely squeezed into the field this week could end up winning the whole shooting match with two wins.

Rory McIlroy is the defending FedEx champ and has also taken the crown three times in the past seven editions.

He is the 4/1 favourite to put a good finish in again after another frustrating season. John Rahm is the second favourite on 11/4 (and 8/1 alongside Rory to win this weekend).

After a blistering start to 2023 that included four wins and culminated with a green jacket, Rahm cooled considerably in the following months.

That dip was fuelled in large part by a short game. While the Spaniard has been relatively quiet over the last four months, a strong runner-up finish at the Open Championship that included a record-breaking third-round 63. In three career starts at TPC Southwind, he has finished T7 or better twice.

Scottie Sheffler probably should be the favourite considering how steady he is. It’s no great news to report if he can finally get a few putts dropping he could win at a canter.

Other than the Open, he hasn’t finished outside the top 12 in any tournament he has played in since last October (in 108 starts on the PGA Tour, he has recorded 41 top-10 finishes) and at 7/2 is the player who should attract any sensible money for the outright title in a few weeks. He is 7/1 for this weekend’s tournament.

The injury-hit Will Zalatoris won the St. Jude Championship last year, defeating European Ryder Cup hopeful Sepp Straka (70/1 this week) in the third hole of a playoff to secure his maiden title on the circuit.

The Austrian returns to Memphis on the back of decent recent performances that include a win at the John Deere Classic and a runner-up finish at the Open but he is too volatile to have any great faith in.

The PGA Tour schedule for next year released this week did not contain any major reshuffle, something that was up in the air considering proposed changes to the Tour are likely to happen in time now Saudi investment fund money is involved. LIV golfers will not be folded back into the tour for the 2024 season.

In that rightly much-maligned tour, Bryson DeChambeau hit a stunning 58 in his final round of its Greenbrier tournament.

In doing so he became just the seventh man to shoot 58 in men’s professional golf and only the fourth to do so on a “main” tour.

He carded 13 birdies and a single bogey to finish on 23 under par after 54 holes, six shots clear of Mito Pereira in second.

Renard in charge of French side with real 8/1 chances

MOROCCO were the surprise packages of the men’s World Cup last winter, becoming the first team from Africa to reach a semi-final. They went on an epic run past Belgium in the group phase, and then Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds, before being defeated by former colonial rulers France in a tight semi-final.

Yet the shock of the tournament was Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over eventual champs Argentina, a result masterminded by Herve Renard. Renard was no stranger to guiding sides to unlikely wins, being behind Zambia’s 2012 African Cup of Nations victory.

He has managed four African sides, among them Morocco, who he guided to a first World Cup in two decades in 2018.

He will be in charge of the French ladies today who are hot favourites against the North Africans, who are 18/1 to win this morning’s 11am kick-off.

France, unexpectedly, got only one point in the opening round of the tournament against Jamaica, but after that came two wins against Brazil and Panama, although in the decisive latter game, they left in three goals in a 6-3 win.

Morocco started the tournament by leaving in six too in 6-0 loss against Germany, but after that came two wins against South Korea and Colombia to see them gain unlikely progress to the knockout stages at the Germans’ expense.

France are 8/1 to lift the trophy, the same price as hosts Australia, who saw Sam Kerr return from the subs bench in a 2-0 second-round win over Denmark yesterday morning.

After defeating Nigeria on penalties yesterday, England have been installed as the 2/1 favourites.

Kerry ladies seek revenge

THE Ladies Football Championship final arrives on Sunday with the same two sides meeting as in the men’s decider.

After losing last year’s All-Ireland final to Meath, Kerry have been on a mission to right that wrong and gain a measure of revenge for the men’s loss to Dublin.

It’s hard to believe that the Kingdom haven’t won the championship since 1993. Dublin completed a four-in-a-row in 2020.

If Kerry win, they will have outright leadership on the champions roster with 12 titles as they are currently tied with Munster rivals Cork on 11.

Kerry are the 2/1 underdogs despite having the outstanding talent Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh leading their charge. The Dubs are 1/2 to do a football double for lads and lasses.

Keane in doubt about Rice

ROY KEANE left no one in any doubt that he considered Arsenal’s decision to spend in excess of three figures with an ‘m’ attached for Declan Rice as way too much.

“We will find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy. We have talked about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two. Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine or 10 goals? We’ll soon find out.” The man who has three Ireland senior caps is 33/1 to be voted the PFA player of the year next season.

Mad Hatters or survivalists?

WE’ll do a deeper dive into what is likely to happen in the Premier League on Friday.

Will it be foolish to let the heart rule the head and give Luton any chance of finishing outside the bottom three?

Last season was only the fourth occasion in 31 years of the Premier League that none of the promoted teams suffered an immediate relegation.

Burnley looked so strong in the Championship last season it would be no surprise if they were to stay past one season. Hard to see the Hatters doing likewise.

The Bet

OUR golfing tips of late have been as wayward as our drives off the first tee when anyone is watching.

Webb Simpson was advised as good each-way value last weekend and his seven-under final round saw him finish fifth. I’m still a bit bamboozled how a player as talented as Cam Young has yet to sign a winning scorecard on the PGA Tour. This should surely come to an end before too long and we’ll advise 45/1 on him to rectify that this weekend.