SAHC: Pressure off Killeagh heading into derby with Bride Rovers

KILLEAGH head into this evening's Co-Op SuperStores SAHC against Bride Rovers high in confidence after experiencing that winning feeling last weekend.

There is a buzz back around Killeagh with pressure off to a certain extent heading into the big Imokilly derby in Midleton at 7.30pm.

The East-Cork team went into the opening group-stage encounter with Inniscarra on the back of losing all nine RedFM Division 1 league matches and only avoided relegation last season by beating Ballymartle in the SAHC relegation play-off final.

Experienced campaigner Seán Long, who is in his 16th consecutive season playing for Killeagh’s first-team, having made his debut back in 2008 in the then SHC against Castlelyons, says there was great relief in the camp following the opening round victory.

“It was a huge win for the club. It had been quite a while since we won a first-round game so it was great to get two points on the board. After the struggles of last season losing all three group-stage games, and losing all nine league games this season, it was vitally important we started the group with a win. I don’t think those results painted a full picture, fine margins in a lot of games and in fairness the confidence and belief remained high.

It’s a very difficult championship group and if you don’t win first day out, you're on the back foot and it’s hard to turn it around as we know only too well.

“To be honest with you, when the draws were made last December, our only focus was on Inniscarra. We knew the importance of the game and now the monkey is off our back as such and we can enjoy the final two group-stage games and see where it takes us. We know we aren’t fancied to get out of the group but we will give it everything we have got.”

With Inniscarra now negotiated, it’s just a small matter of Bride Rovers this evening. The Rathcormac side reached the semi-final last season and are tipped by many to reach the business end of the season once again in the coming weeks. But, for Killeagh, who are under new management this campaign in Bryan McCarthy, Richie Cunningham, Kieran Scully and Damien Irwin, it’s a derby game they are very much looking forward to.

Seán Long in action for Killeagh three years ago against Newcestown. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Bride Rovers are a very good team and we are under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of us,” says Long.

“They were impressive against Na Piarsaigh by all accounts first day out, they had seven points to spare over them so we know this will be a great test for us. Bride Rovers got to the last four last season and I would expect them to be there or thereabouts again this year but we will certainly go into the game with confidence. In a way, we can go into this without any fear after winning the first day out.

PRESSURE

“That’s why the Inniscarra game was so important. Had we lost that match, we would have been under serious pressure going into this derby encounter. Bride Rovers have a very young team now compared to a few years ago, but we have a lot of young players too. There’s no doubt about it that Bride Rovers will go into the game as favourites but we believe in our ability.

Everyone expects Bride Rovers and Na Piarsaigh to finish in the top two positions, but there’s a great buzz around the club now after beating Inniscarra and once you start winning, it’s infectious.”

The SAHC this year is widely regarded as an open race, something that the experienced Killeagh player agrees on.

“Absolutely, it’s probably the most exciting championship out of all the grades. Over the last few years you would have had one or two clear favourites to win the championship but this season, every team is a contender. After winning in the opening game, our aim now is to try our best to get out of the group. The new management have brought a real freshness to the setup and we believe we can achieve something this season despite not many people giving us a chance.”