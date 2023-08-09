Breaking down the data on hurling championship opening-game wins

In a busy weekend of first-round action in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Hurling Championships, the refrain from the winning managers was almost identical.

Regardless of the winning margin or the level of performance, the chief reaction was that getting that opening win was all-important. In absolute terms, having two points in the bag is a big asset in terms of qualification, when five will guarantee progression and four will go a long way towards doing so.

Beyond that, when the second round of fixtures comes just a week after the first, there is momentum to be harnessed for the teams that record victories while the defeated sides are left with a quick turnaround as they try to seek improvement.

With the new championship format now in its fourth years, there is now a considerable level of data with which to ascertain just how valuable an opening win can be. Obviously, it’s not the be-all and the end-all – St Finbarr’s drew with Charleville last year but still topped their group after seeing off Blackrock and Sarsfields – but it must be a big help.

In each of the five county championship grades where the group system is in operation, there have been six opening-round matches each year, giving a total of 90 games. From those matches, 62 teams won and subsequently qualified – 12 each in Premier SHC, SHC and Lower IHC/Premier JHC and 13 each in Premier IHC and IAHC.

Essentially, it means that, if you are successful in your first outing, there’s a two-thirds chance that you’ll qualify.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that first-game losers have a one-third chance, as there have been quite a few draws. Across the 90 matches, 20 teams have lost first and still regrouped sufficiently to make the knockout stages – so somewhere between a fifth and a quarter.

In a sense, that figure should be higher as the opening games see the top seeds in each group face the second seeds, with the sides ranked third and fourth facing off.

If every match went according to the rankings, first would beat second, who would in turn defeat third and fourth, but it shows the overall evenness of the grades that the seedings can be regarded as fairly fluid, by and large.

During the three-year period, there have been just three instances where a team has won their opener but failed to qualify while the side they beat bounced back to earn a knockout spot. Two of these were in 2021, with Ballymartle off to a winning SAHC start against Mallow only to crash out while Mallow advanced, with St Catherine’s similarly unable to capitalise fully on a Lower IHC win over Milford while the North Cork side responded well. The same happened in last year’s IAHC, as Aghada came out on top in their East Cork derby against Midleton only for the Magpies to take a quarter-final place at the expenses of the Rostellan men.

The 2021 St Catherine’s team also hold an unwanted record of being the first side to win their opening two matches – against Milford and Barryroe – and fail to qualify, as defeat to Ballygarvan by five points saw them edged out on scoring difference by the Carrigdhoun side.

At the other end of the spectrum, Courcey Rovers lost their first Premier IHC games in 2020, against Carrigaline and Youghal, but a win over Aghada meant a three-way tie for second place on two points behind Carrigaline and the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee club had the best scoring difference.

Cloyne matched that feat in the 2022 SAHC, losing to Fermoy and then Mallow before a 13-point victory against Newcestown gave them second place. Last weekend, the tables were turned as the East Cork side defeated Fermoy in their opening game.

Of the 22 sides who lost first but still qualified, Glen Rovers have managed to do so twice, losing to Douglas in 2021 and Erin’s Own last year but still emerging from their groups. If they do progress this year, it will have to be a three-in-a-row as they were beaten in their first outing, against Blackrock last Friday night, and so Sunday’s game against Midleton is pretty much must-win for the Blackpool club.

If that does happen though, they will remain the statistical outliers.