Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 11:25

Annaliese Murphy and Lauryn Homan called up to Irish basketball squad

James Weldon has picked a 16-strong squad for the friendly with Austria
Annaliese Murphy and Lauryn Homan called up to Irish basketball squad

Lauryn Homan of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell looking for a way past Killester players in the Women's Super League at the Parochial Hall. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Eamonn Murphy

IRELAND head coach James Weldon has included three uncapped players in a 16-strong squad for this weekend’s international friendly with Austria at the National Basketball Arena. 

Annaliese Murphy (The Address UCC Glanmire), Lauryn Homan (Brunell BC) and Gandy Malou-Mamel (Gill St Bernard’s) are all in line for international debuts.

Limerick teenager Malou-Mamel (18) recently committed to play at the University of Connecticut (UConn) next season, who widely regarded as the most successful women’s basketball programme in the United States. The 6’5” forward most recently played with Gill St Bernard's prep school in New Jersey averaging 7.5 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game in 2022/23.

Cork woman Murphy (23) is rewarded for a positive MissQuote.ie Super League season during which she helped The Address UCC Glanmire to a double. Murphy is no stranger to international basketball having won a silver medal at the FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship in 2017 and adding a bronze medal at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship two years later.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Annaliese Murphy nails a three-pointer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The Address UCC Glanmire's Annaliese Murphy nails a three-pointer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Brunell forward Lauryn Homan (21) is promoted from the U20 setup, having featured at the FIBA European Championship in 2022. Homan featured in 18 games alongside Ireland’s captain Edel Thornton for Brunell in the 2022/23 domestic season, averaging 10.5ppg in the process.

Injury rules out Rachel Huisjdens and Sarah Kenny, while Claire Melia misses the fixture due to personal commitments and Ciara Bracken will be with the Irish U23 3x3 squad at the FIBA U23 3x3 Nations League in Romania. Despite the absences, Weldon has been able to include some experienced campaigners in the squad - Edel Thornton will captain the group once more, while InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup champion Michelle Clarke (Killester), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Sorcha Tiernan (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics) and Bridget Herlihy (Ensino Lugo, Spain) are all available.

Head coach James Weldon said: “We are all really looking forward to the game, which is a big part of our preparation for the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. 

"We have some injuries at the moment, but this has created an opportunity for others to come into the panel and impress and I am eager to see what they can do against a really good Austrian side. 

We are really looking forward to welcoming and meeting our supporters at the game in the National Basketball Arena this week.” 

Ireland’s game with Austria will be broadcast live on basketballireland.tv from 5pm on Saturday. Ireland will also play Austria in a behind-closed-doors friendly the following day. Tickets for the game at the National Basketball Arena can be purchased here.

Ireland Squad:

Michelle Clarke (Killester), Mia Furlong (The Address UCC Glanmire), Bridget Herlihy (Ensino Lugo, Spain), Kate Hickey (Waterford Wildcats), Sarah Hickey (Waterford Wildcats), Lauryn Homan (Brunell)*, Enya Maguire (Houston Christian University), Gandy Malou-Mamel (Gill St.Bernard’s)*, Annaliese Murphy (The Address UCC Glanmire)*, Áine O’Connor (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Ella O’Donnell (Quinnipiac University), Bronagh Power-Cassidy (Holy Cross University), Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University), Edel Thornton (Brunell), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Sorcha Tiernan (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics).

*Denotes previously uncapped player.

More in this section

Cork hurling talking points: Rockies look the part as Ben Cunningham puts his hand up Cork hurling talking points: Rockies look the part as Ben Cunningham puts his hand up
Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers Turner’s Cross to host 2023 Munster Senior Cup final between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers
Republic of Ireland v Poland - U15 International Friendly Cathal Heffernan set for switch from AC Milan to Newcastle
Cork Basketball
<p>Zarak The Brave and Paul Townend (green) get the better of Jesse Evans and Sean Flanagan (red) to win the Galway Hurdle for owners Simon Munir &amp; Isacc Souede and trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Paul Townend and Zarak The Brave deny the Singletons' Jesse Evans in Galway Hurdle thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more